Did Trump want to use nuclear codes in Iran? Did Dan Caine stop him? Ex-CIA analyst's claim fact checked

Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, reports of President Donald Trump's exploits in the situation room are making headlines. US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was kept out of the situation room during the rescue of the two F-15 airmen who fell in Iranian territory after the US jets were shot down by Iran. The decision was taken after Trump "screamed at aides for hours," causing distractions, an official told the Wall Street Journal.

Amid that, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson has made an explosive claim. Johnson, who blogs and commentates on national security matters, claimed that Donald Trump wanted to use the nuclear codes against Iran but was stopped by General Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Army's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The incident happened at Saturday's emergency meeting of the Pentagon, Johnson claimed.

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Larry Johnson's Big Claim Fact Checked Appearing on the Judging Freedom podcast, Johnson said: "They recognize they've got some problems (regarding the Iran war) and need to deal with them. There was a report that an emergency meeting was held Saturday night, and one account claimed that at the White House, Trump wanted to use the nuclear codes.

"General Dan Caine reportedly opposed it, invoking his authority as head of the military," Johnson claimed. "It was described as a heated confrontation. Images showed Cain leaving the meeting with his head down."

However, there are no confirmed reports that there was an emergency meeting of the Pentagon on Saturday, April 18. A briefing of the Pentagon was held on Thursday, April 16, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared alongside General Dan Caine.