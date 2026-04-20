Trump says Iranian-flagged vessel trying to breach blockade taken in US custody: 'Blew hole in engine room'

An Iranian-flagged cargo ship was intercepted and subsequently seized in the Gulf of Oman after it tried to get past the naval blockade imposed by the US near the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said on Monday. A tanker sits anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran. (AP/Representative image)

The President said that that USS Spruance, a guided missile destroyer gave the vessel a “fair warning” to stop but when the Iranian crew didn't listen, the ship stopped them by “blowing a hole in the engine room”. Follow live updates on US Iran war here.

According to the US President, the Iranian ship, Touska, was nearly 900 feet long and weighed almost “as much as an aircraft carrier”. Following the interception, Touska is now under the US Marines custody.

“The TOUSKA is under US Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board!,” Trump said in a Truth Social Post.

According to Marinetraffic.com, Touska is container ship that was sailing under the Iranian flag. As of six hours ago, its position was in the Arabian Gulf.

US seizure of ship adds to uncertainty over talks Trump's announcement of the Iranian-flagged vessel's seizure comes with just days left for the ceasefire between both countries to end. The development has added to the already uncertain fate of the negotiations scheduled likely in Pakistan.

While Trump has confirmed that US negotiators would be visiting Islamabad on Monday, there hasn't been any confirmation to this end from Iran. However, parliament speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf, said in an interview aired on state television late Saturday that "there will be no retreat in the field of diplomacy," he acknowledged a wide gap remained between the sides.

The US's naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is one of the sticking points in the ongoing negotiations. Iran recently overturned its decision to reopen the key chokepoint saying it would remain shut until the US lifts its blockade.