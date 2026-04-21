US Iran war LIVE updates: US likely to attend peace talks in Pakistan; Iran yet to confirm participation
US Iran war live updates: US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks, Axios reported Monday citing US sources.
- 21 Mins agoUS Iran war LIVE updates: The 3 sticking points in US-Iran
- 35 Mins agoIran signals ‘new cards’ on battlefield ahead of peace talks with US
- 53 Mins agoIran's control of Strait of Hormuz is their superweapon, says US diplomat Donald Heflin
- 54 Mins agoPakistan confident Iran will attend US talks
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoVance to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks
US Iran war LIVE updates: US Vice President JD Vance has not departed for Pakistan for talks with Iran, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. The development comes after US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that the US delegation was on its way for the negotiations. Meanwhile, Iran has not confirmed its participation in the talks. An Iranian source said on Monday that Tehran is considering joining the peace discussions, Reuters reported....Read More
The talks are taking place days before the ceasefire deadline expires. The prospect of talks comes as ships remain unable to transit the critical waterway amid threats from Iran and a US blockade on vessels heading to and from Iranian ports.
Vance to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks
US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks, Axios reported Monday citing US sources.
Pakistan confident Iran will attend US talks
Pakistan is confident it can get Iran to attend talks with the United States, a senior Pakistani government official told Reuters on Monday. "We have received a positive signal from Iran. Things are fluid but we are trying that they should be here when we start the talks tomorrow or a day after," a source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
US to host new Israel-Lebanon talks
The State Department will hold new talks on Thursday between Israel and Lebanon, a US official told AFP on condition of anonymity, after a previous meeting saw the start of a tense ceasefire.
"We will continue to facilitate direct, good-faith discussions between the two governments," the official said.
Hormuz blockade stays until deal: Trump
President Donald Trump said the United States would not lift its blockade of Iranian ports until Tehran had agreed a peace deal to end the war.
"THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a 'DEAL,' is absolutely destroying Iran," Trump said on social media. "They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run."
Curbs on Iran oil come 'with a price', says Tehran
Iranian vice president Mohammad Reza Aref said that global fuel prices could stabilise only if economic and military pressures on Iranian oil exports were stopped.
"One cannot restrict Iran's oil exports while expecting free security for others," Aref wrote in a post on X. "The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone," he added.
Oil prices on Sunday surged in early trading amid a standoff between Iran and the US.
US Iran war LIVE updates: What happened in first round of US-Iran talks?
US Iran war LIVE updates: The opening round of high-stakes negotiations between Washington and Tehran was held in Islamabad on April 11. Brokered by Pakistan, the discussions stretched 21 hours and involved direct and backchannel exchanges.
Talks, then, focused on the same key points - Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, access to frozen assets, and the status of the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite the lengthy negotiations, no agreement or formal framework came to pass. Vance later said Iran had “not accepted” US terms and Tehran called Washington’s demands unreasonable.
US Iran war LIVE updates: The 3 sticking points in US-Iran
US Iran war LIVE updates: The three points are as follows:
- Iran’s enriched uranium
A major obstacle is what happens to Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The US wants Tehran to transfer or surrender the material to eliminate any pathway to nuclear weapons.
Iran has rejected this outright, calling it unacceptable. Instead, it is demanding sanctions relief and access to billions of dollars in frozen funds as part of any compromise.
Washington is also pushing for a long-term halt to uranium enrichment, while Iran insists it has the right to enrich uranium for civilian use under international agreements. Proposals ranging from a temporary pause to a complete shutdown have been floated, but neither side has agreed on the scope or duration of restrictions.
2. Strait of Hormuz standoff
The Strait of Hormuz, vital for global oil shipments, is Iran’s most important bargaining chip to end the war.
The US wants immediate and unrestricted passage for commercial shipping. Iran, though, has tightened control over the waterway, slowed vessel movement, and said it may impose new conditions if the US naval blockade doesn’t stop.
The Hormuz Strait was already open ahead of the unprovoked US-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28.
3. Sanctions relief and frozen assets
Iran has been under heavy international sanctions for years and wants all US and global restrictions lifted as part of any deal.
Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf earlier said about $120 billion in frozen Iranian funds must be released. US negotiators remain reluctant to agree to large concessions, particularly before concrete nuclear commitments are secured. Iran’s support for regional groups such as Lebanon-based Hezbollah and others also remain a core concern for the US and its allies.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran signals ‘new cards’ on battlefield ahead of peace talks with US
US Iran war LIVE updates: Ahead of US-Iran peace talks scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Tuesday, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament has signalled a potential shift in Tehran’s strategy, stating that the country is “prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield."
The talks are taking place days before the ceasefire deadline expires. The prospect of talks comes as ships remain unable to transit the critical waterway amid threats from Iran and a US blockade on vessels heading to and from Iranian ports.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ghalibaf criticised Trump for undermining diplomacy by imposing what he described as a siege and violating a ceasefire. He said Washington was attempting to turn negotiations into a platform for surrender or to justify renewed conflict.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's control of Strait of Hormuz is their superweapon, says US diplomat Donald Heflin
US Iran war LIVE updates: US diplomat and Former United States Ambassador to Cape Verde, Donald Heflin, said Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a key strategic leverage point in the ongoing tensions, impacting global energy supply and shaping the course of diplomatic negotiations.
Speaking to ANI on Monday, Heflin said, "Iran has been trying for years to develop weapons-grade materials, and the outside world has tried to stop them... One thing that Iran has discovered in the last month or two is they don't really need nuclear weapons as a deterrent force to keep someone from attacking it or attempting to change the regime. Their control of the Straits of Hormuz is their superweapon."
"The blockade is caused by the United States feeling that, suffering under all these economic sanctions, Iran desperately depends on exporting oil and importing certain key goods. So if we can keep them from getting those, they will come to the peace table. Both sides are using the waterway as an advantage over each other... It will be two steps forward and one step back," he said.
Further, Heflin said in the upcoming talks in Islamabad, suggesting that diplomatic signals point towards Tehran returning to negotiations despite ongoing tensions. (ANI)
US Iran war LIVE updates: Pakistan confident Iran will attend US talks
US Iran war LIVE updates: Pakistan is confident it can get Iran to attend talks with the United States, a senior Pakistani government official told Reuters on Monday. "We have received a positive signal from Iran. Things are fluid but we are trying that they should be here when we start the talks tomorrow or a day after," a source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Vance to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks
US Iran war LIVE updates: US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks, Axios reported Monday citing US sources.