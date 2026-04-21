US Iran war LIVE updates: US likely to attend peace talks in Pakistan; Iran yet to confirm participation

The talks are taking place days before the ceasefire deadline expires. The prospect of talks comes as ships remain unable to transit the critical waterway amid threats from Iran and a US blockade on vessels heading to and from Iranian ports.

Vance to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks

US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks, Axios reported Monday citing US sources.

Pakistan confident Iran will attend US talks

Pakistan is confident it can get Iran to attend talks with the United States, a senior Pakistani government official told Reuters on Monday. "We have received a positive signal from Iran. Things are fluid but we are trying that they should be here when we start the talks tomorrow or a day after," a source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

US to host new Israel-Lebanon talks

The State Department will hold new talks on Thursday between Israel and Lebanon, a US official told AFP on condition of anonymity, after a previous meeting saw the start of a tense ceasefire.

"We will continue to facilitate direct, good-faith discussions between the two governments," the official said.

Hormuz blockade stays until deal: Trump

President Donald Trump said the United States would not lift its blockade of Iranian ports until Tehran had agreed a peace deal to end the war.

"THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a 'DEAL,' is absolutely destroying Iran," Trump said on social media. "They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run."

Curbs on Iran oil come 'with a price', says Tehran

Iranian vice president Mohammad Reza Aref said that global fuel prices could stabilise only if economic and military pressures on Iranian oil exports were stopped.

"One cannot restrict Iran's oil exports while expecting free security for others," Aref wrote in a post on X. "The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone," he added.

Oil prices on Sunday surged in early trading amid a standoff between Iran and the US.