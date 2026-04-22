'Still waiting': Iran takes ‘Mr Bean’ swipe at JD Vance after continued delays in his visit to Pakistan

The ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States are no longer confined to official statements and closed-door discussions. They have once again spilled onto social media, with a sarcastic post from Iran’s embassy in Indonesia. The post included a four-panel image showing JD Vance stylised as Mr Bean. (X@IraninIndonesia) The viral post, shared on Tuesday, quickly gained traction on social media platform X and referred to the continued delay in US Vice President JD Vance’s proposed visit to Islamabad. Also read | Trump extends Iran ceasefire hours after ruling it out; What is Tehran saying? The post included a four-panel image showing JD Vance stylised as Mr Bean, standing alone in a yellow field and repeatedly checking his watch. The visual appeared to reference the delay in his proposed visit to Islamabad. The caption accompanying the post read, “Waiting for negotiations like…”.

The post came after the White House indicated that Vice President JD Vance would not be travelling to Pakistan for talks, following the president’s decision to extend the ceasefire period and wait for Iran’s response. Also read | 'Kharg Island storage will be full soon': US masterplan to make Iran bend with Strait of Hormuz blockade Earlier, Trump had made several u-turns on Vance' visit to Islamabad. It was him who had said first Vance will not be going to Islamabad for talks before White House said he would. Then reports emerged that he may visit on Tuesday but since Iran never confirmed, Vance's visit was cancelled. Another post flags ‘mixed signals’ On the same day, Iran’s embassy in Ghana added to the narrative with a post that pointed to what it described as inconsistent messaging from Washington.