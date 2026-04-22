‘Rearming, retooling’: US military releases video message after Trump extends ceasefire deadline | Watch

In the video, the command said, “We're rearming, we're retooling, and we're adjusting our tactics, techniques, and procedures. There's no military in the world that adjusts like we do, and that's exactly what we're doing right now during the ceasefire.”

After US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the extension of the ceasefire deadline with Iran, citing Pakistan's request, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video message outlining its current approach during the ceasefire.

The caption of the clip posted on Wednesday read, “US Central Command forces remain ready.” The video shows a series of coordinated US military operations across air and sea.

Trump extends Iran ceasefire Hours after US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he did not want to extend the ceasefire with Iran, he announced the extension, citing Pakistan's request, while awaiting a “unified proposal” from Tehran.

Also read | Trump extends Iran ceasefire hours after ruling it out; What is Tehran saying?

In an interview on Tuesday with CNBC, Trump denied plans to extend the ceasefire and said that the US was in a strong negotiating position and would end up with what he called “a great deal.”

"I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time," Trump said when asked about the possibility of extending the ceasefire.

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But later on Tuesday, Trump announced the ceasefire extension with Iran at the request of Pakistan, adding that the US blockade of Iranian ports will continue. He said that the ceasefire will continue until Iran “comes up with a unified proposal.”

The extension of the ceasefire comes at a time when uncertainty has surrounded the second round of peace talks in Pakistan, as the White House confirmed that JD Vance will not be visiting Islamabad.

Meanwhile, there was no response early on Wednesday to Trump's announcement from senior Iranian officials, although some initial reactions from Tehran suggested Trump's comments were being treated sceptically, Reuters reported.