'Kharg Island storage will be full soon': US masterplan to make Iran bend with Strait of Hormuz blockade

The President Donald Trump-led United States (US) administration is confident that blockade of Iranian ports will ultimately make Iran bend as the chokehold would fill the Kharg Island storage and shut the “fragile Iranian oil wells”. Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 20, 2026. REUTERS (REUTERS)

Kharg, a strategically vital Iranian coral island in the Persian Gulf, is considered to be the primary hub for nearly 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports, facilitating millions of barrels of crude shipments daily to international markets.

The US has been trying to have Iran come to a permanent ceasefire that would put a full stop to the fighting that erupted on February 28 and has shaken the entire Gulf and regions beyond. Track Iran war April 22 updates here

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced an extension of the in-effect temporary ceasefire shortly before it was about to expire. The Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump said on Truth Social.

'Kharg Island storage will be full soon' Adding to it, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump has made clear, “the United States Navy will continue the blockade of Iranian ports.” He added that due to the the blockade, “in a matter of days, Kharg Island storage will be full and the fragile Iranian oil wells will be shut in. Constraining Iran’s maritime trade directly targets the regime’s primary revenue lifelines.”

“The US Treasury will continue to apply maximum pressure through Economic Fury to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds. Any person or vessel facilitating these flows—through covert trade and finance—risks exposure to U.S. sanctions,” Bessent said.