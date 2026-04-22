US Iran war LIVE updates: JD Vance cancels Islamabad visit for Iran talks after ceasefire extension
US Iran war LIVE updates: US–Iran tensions remain unresolved as Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of the ceasefire at Pakistan’s request, citing appeals from Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir, meanwhile White House announced that JD Vance won't be visiting to Pakistan for peace talks.
- 1 Mins agoTrump extends ceasefire with Iran pending unified peace proposal
- 9 Mins agoUS Iran war LIVE updates: JD Vance cancels Islamabad visit for Iran talks after ceasefire extension
- 27 Mins agoUS Iran war LIVE updates: Iran holds rallies including a ballistic missile launcher
- 41 Mins agoOil prices fall amid extension of ceasefire
- 55 Mins agoTrump says Iran wants Hormuz open ‘so they can sell their oil’
- 58 Mins agoIran did not ask for ceasefire extension, says media
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoTrump extends ceasefire with Iran pending unified peace proposal
- 1 Hr 38 Mins agoCENTCOM says ‘forces remain ready’
- 1 Hr 44 Mins agoWhite House says Vance won't be travelling to Pakistan for talks
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump announced he was extending a ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, a day before it was set to expire, even as plans for a fresh round of talks between the two countries fell apart. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance had been set to travel to Pakistan to resume talks with Iran, but White House official confirmed in a statement that the vice president’s trip would not take place on Tuesday....Read More
White House says Vance not be travelling to Pak
The White House said in a statement that in light of the president's announcement that he was extending the ceasefire and awaiting a proposal from Iran, Vice President JD Vance and the US negotiating delegation would not be travelling to Pakistan on Tuesday.
The White House did not offer any additional updates on the possibility of in-person meetings.
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is extending the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request while awaiting a "unified proposal" from Tehran, even as the US military maintains its blockade of Iranian ports.
Trump extends ceasefire
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will be extending the ceasefire with Iran upon request from Pakistan, the lead mediator in ongoing negotiations.
Trump said that Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir have urged him to hold off attacks on Iran until Tehran's leaders can come up with a “unified proposal”.
While the US President has announced the extension of ceasefire, he also said that the naval blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz will continue. “I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.
Iran urges release of commercial vessel Touska
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, has formally urged the global body to press the United States to immediately and unconditionally release the Iranian commercial vessel Touska, along with its crew and their families, as reported by Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.
In a letter sent on Tuesday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council, Ambassador Iravani raised "urgent concern" over what he described as ongoing international law violations by the United States, including the deliberate targeting of Iranian commercial ships.
Iran did not request extension of ceasefire, says media
Iran didn’t request an extension of the ceasefire, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing unnamed sources. It also said the country won’t reopen the strait as long as the American naval blockade continues.
The developments marked the latest turn in the fraught back and forth between Washington and Tehran since the two sides announced a two-week truce on April 7. Since then, they have showed disagreement over the terms of an agreement and alternatively opened and closed Strait of Hormuz.
A previous round of talks after the original ceasefire was announced ended in failure, with US officials saying Iran wasn’t willing to accept limits on its nuclear program and Iranian officials arguing that the US had made a series of demands it would not meet.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump extends ceasefire with Iran pending unified peace proposal
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of mediator Pakistan, saying the move was aimed at giving Tehran's fractured leadership time to come up with a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.
The dramatic announcement came just hours before the two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 was set to expire, and effectively delayed the planned visit of a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad for peace talks with Iranian interlocutors.
Vance and US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were scheduled to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday, but the White House said the delegation's "trip to Pakistan will not be happening today (Tuesday)." (PTI)
US Iran war LIVE updates: JD Vance cancels Islamabad visit for Iran talks after ceasefire extension
US Iran war LIVE updates: US Vice President JD Vance has cancelled his upcoming diplomatic mission to Islamabad for Iran-related negotiations indefinitely, The Wall Street Journal reported. This decision follows President Donald Trump's recent declaration of a "ceasefire extension" and his demand for a "unified proposal" from Tehran.
The high-stakes visit, which was "scheduled for Tuesday," has now been "called off with no new dates set," according to a White House official. The cancellation signals a shift in the administration's timeline as Washington waits for a more cohesive diplomatic signal from the Iranian leadership.
Regarding the possibility of future talks, the White House official further noted that "any future travel for diplomatic engagements will be announced later." The postponement comes as the Trump administration recalibrates its approach to the region, prioritising a singular, comprehensive framework before resuming high-level executive discussions in the Pakistani capital.
In tandem with this diplomatic pause, US President Donald Trump has announced a further extension of the ceasefire involving Iran, citing a direct appeal from the Pakistani leadership to delay a planned military strike. (ANI)
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran holds rallies including a ballistic missile launcher
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iranian hard-liners rallied late Tuesday night as possible talks in Islamabad with the United States broke down, with members of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard apparently bringing a ballistic missile on a mobile launcher to one event.
Footage aired by Iranian state TV showed men carrying Kalashnikov-style assault rifles riding atop a missile that resembled a Qadr ballistic missile in Iran’s capital, Tehran.
Such Qadr missiles can release individual bomblets known as cluster munitions, which Iran used widely when attacking Israel during the war.
Trump offers combative social media post as ceasefire indefinitely extended
Trump offered a combative social media post Tuesday night after indefinitely extending a ceasefire in the Iran war after talks in Islamabad failed to materialize.
Writing on his Truth Social website, Trump contended that “Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open” so they can sell their crude oil.
Trump said if he allowed that to happen, there “can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!”
It’s unclear what the next step forward is to resume talks in Pakistan’s capital. (AP)
US Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices fall amid extension of ceasefire
US Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices turned lower on Wednesday after rising about $1 at the start of trade in Asia, with investors assessing the outlook for US-Iran peace talks following the U.S extension of a ceasefire.
Brent crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.2%, at $98.27 a barrel at 0039 GMT, after touching $99.38 earlier in the session, Reuters reported.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says Iran wants Hormuz open ‘so they can sell their oil’
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump offered a combative social media post on Tuesday night after indefinitely extending a ceasefire in the Iran war after talks in Islamabad failed to materialize.
Writing on his Truth Social website, Trump contended that “Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open” so they can sell their crude oil.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran did not ask for ceasefire extension, says media
US Iran war LIVE updates: There was no response early on Wednesday to Trump's announcement from senior Iranian officials, although some initial reactions from Tehran suggested Trump's comments were being treated skeptically, Reuters reported.
Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, said Iran had not asked for a ceasefire extension and repeated threats to break the US blockade by force. An adviser to Iran's lead negotiator, the speaker of parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said Trump's announcement carried little weight and may be a ploy.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump extends ceasefire with Iran pending unified peace proposal
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of mediator Pakistan, saying the move was aimed at giving Tehran's leadership time to come up with a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.
The dramatic announcement came just hours before the two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 was set to expire, and effectively delayed the planned visit of a US delegation led by Vice President J D Vance to Islamabad for peace talks with Iranian interlocutors.
US Iran war LIVE updates: CENTCOM says ‘forces remain ready’
US Iran war LIVE updates: US Central Command posted on X that US ‘forces remain ready’ as Trump announced extension of ceasefire and white house said JD Vance won't be visiting Pakistan.
The comment comes as US-Iran peace talks faltered and a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz kept oil flows locked up.
US Iran war LIVE updates: White House says Vance won't be travelling to Pakistan for talks
US Iran war LIVE updates: The White House has confirmed that Vice President JD Vance won't be travelling to Islamabad, news agencies AP and AFP reported. The White House did not offer any additional updates on the possibility of in-person meetings.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is extending the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request while awaiting a "unified proposal" from Tehran.