US Iran war LIVE updates: US Navy chief John Phelan resigns abruptly; Hung Cao to take charge
US Iran war LIVE updates: The conflict between the United States and Iran escalated after US-Israel strikes on Iran in late February.
US Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran are in a continued stalemate. Despite an active ceasefire, diplomatic progress has stalled. This has, in turn, impacted global energy markets and international mediation efforts. On Thursday, John Phelan stepped down as US Navy secretary with immediate effect, the Pentagon confirmed. Hung Cao will serve as acting Navy secretary....Read More
Strait of Hormuz tensions
The primary point of friction is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments. The US maintains a naval blockade in the area; Iran refuses to reopen the shipping lane until it is lifted.
Oil prices rose by approximately 4% this Thursday due to the supply risk.
US-Iran truce
US President Donald Trump has said the truce will continue indefinitely as Washington awaits a new proposal from Tehran. US vice president JD Vance also cancelled a planned visit to Pakistan, which has been mediating between the two sides.
US Iran LIVE updates: John Phelan quits as US Navy secretary
US Iran LIVE updates: US Navy secretary John Phelan has stepped down from his post with immediate effect, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday. He didn't give reasons for his sudden exit.
Defence Department spokesperson Sean Parnell said the administration “wishes him well.” Hung Cao will take over as acting Navy Secretary.
US Iran LIVE updates: Markets jittery, Oil stays above $100
US Iran LIVE updates: Asian stock markets began the day with high volatility as investors weighed US-Iran tensions against strong corporate performance.
While oil prices briefly topped $100 per barrel due to the Strait of Hormuz closure, high profits from major firms and heavy demand for AI technology helped prevent a deeper market sell-off.
Investors are currently focused on whether peace talks will restart, as a long-term standoff could increase inflation and weaken global economic growth. (Bloomberg)