US Iran war LIVE updates: US Navy chief John Phelan resigns abruptly; Hung Cao to take charge

Strait of Hormuz tensions

The primary point of friction is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments. The US maintains a naval blockade in the area; Iran refuses to reopen the shipping lane until it is lifted.

Oil prices rose by approximately 4% this Thursday due to the supply risk.

US-Iran truce

US President Donald Trump has said the truce will continue indefinitely as Washington awaits a new proposal from Tehran. US vice president JD Vance also cancelled a planned visit to Pakistan, which has been mediating between the two sides.