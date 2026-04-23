Trump envoy wants FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in upcoming World Cup: Report

Italy might still have a chance to play in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. A Donald Trump envoy wants the global football body to swap out Iran, a qualifying nation, with Italy – which missed out on qualifying for the third time in a row. Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is seen in this photo. (REUTERS)

“I confirm ​I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA president Gianni) Infantino that ​Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I'm an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted ​tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify ​inclusion,” U.S. special envoy Paolo Zampolli told Financial Times.

The reported move comes after President Donald Trump and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni had a falling out over POTUS' attacks on Pope Leo XIV, as per the publication.

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Italy's ouster this time had come at the hands of Bosnia and Herzegovina as the Azzurri lost 4-1 in penalty shootouts in the qualifying playoff final.

What are the rules of replacing a team in the World Cup? If Iran were to withdraw, then Article 6.2 of FIFA's regulations states that they would be replaced 'with a nominated alternate, often the direct runner-up from the relevant qualifying playoff or highest-ranked non-qualified team from that confederation'.

Thus, it would be likely for Iran to be replaced by the United Arab Emirates, who reached the Asian play-off stage where they lost. However, FIFA can also use its ‘sole discretion’ in this regard. Speculation about Italy making its way back to this competition reportedly stemmed from ex-Manchester United reserve boss Rene Meulensteen, currently assistant manager of Iraq.

He had told talkSPORT “Through the AFC, we are the highest-ranked team. So we would then take Iran's place. And then UAE might step in to replace us to play the winner of Suriname and Bolivia.” The manager had added “But there's also rumors that if FIFA makes the final decision, they might push the highest-ranked FIFA team to replace Iran, which is Italy.”

What has Iran said about playing in the World Cup? Iran reportedly said in a statement that they were prepared for the tournament and had plans to participate, as per FT.

Earlier, they had said in April they'd decide on the World Cup participation, if FIFA responded to their calls for the matches to be moved from the US to Mexico. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is slated to start on June 11.