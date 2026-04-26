A hotel, two presidents, a deja vu: The Washington Hilton has a murky past

The Hilton hotel was “not a particularly secure” facility, US President Donald Trump said late Saturday night, after being escorted out of the ballroom in Washington where a shooting incident had unfolded. The remark. though simple, carried a stark reminder of a similar moment at the very same venue 45 years ago. Ronald Reagon library and Bloomberg

Long before Trump’s hurried exit, the Washington Hilton had already been etched into presidential history. In 1981, then US President Ronald Reagan was shot at outside the same hotel.

That attack led to structural changes, a special presidential suite near the entrance was added, designed for quick access in emergencies. On Saturday night after the shooting, according to Associated Press, Trump was also taken there briefly.

What happened in 1981 On March 30, 1981, John Hinckley Jr attempted to assassinate Reagan as he exited the hotel.

According to the FBI archives, Hinckley fired six shots from a .22-caliber revolver. One bullet ricocheted off the limousine and struck Reagan in the chest. The injury initially went unnoticed until Reagan began coughing up blood.

The hotel later built a secure garage to accommodate the presidential limousine, which connects to a dedicated elevator and staircase leading directly to the presidential suite.