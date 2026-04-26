Trump shares chilling CCTV footage of shooting scare at White House event, says gunman was taken down by ‘brave’ agents

Trump has now shared a hazy CCTV clip on Truth Social, saying it was released in the interest of “transparency.” The footage shows US Secret Service agents stationed near the venue when a figure dressed in black suddenly dashes through the secured perimeter. Within seconds, the agents react, drawing their weapons and confronting the individual believed to be the shooter.

US President Donald Trump was rushed to safety Saturday night when multiple shots were fired outside the White House Correspondents' dinner. Authorities said the gunfire erupted outside the main ballroom where hundreds of journalists, celebrities and political leaders gathered for the annual event. Witnesses reported hearing between five and eight shots.

Trump also shared pictures of the alleged shooter being apprehended.

Who is the White House event shooter? Conservative commentator Karol Markowicz identified the individual as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, in a post on X. Activist Laura Loomer confirmed this as well. Authorities have not yet confirmed the name.

The shooting occurred outside the main banquet hall. The Secret Service said its personnel acted swiftly to contain the situation and secure the venue.

Trump was immediately evacuated and later confirmed he was “not injured.” First lady Melania Trump, vice president JD Vance, and other cabinet members were also escorted to safety.

Among those present were defense secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, both of whom were evacuated as security teams secured the area.

‘Charged a security checkpoint’: Trump Trump said he had spoken to the security officer injured in the incident.

"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," he said.

What Trump said on the shooting Trump recalled what was going through his mind as the shots rang out. The US President said he initially believed it was a tray being dropped. The noise was “quite far away," he said, adding that Melania was “very cognizant” that it was a shooting.

“I think she knew immediately what happened,” Trump said, recalling that his wife told him, “That’s a bad noise.”

What was the motive? The president said the motivation of the shooter was unclear, but said that “he was a guy who looked pretty evil when he was down.”

Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage, gathering witness statements, and examining the suspect’s background to determine motive.