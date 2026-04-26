Cole Tomas Allen: 5 things to know about White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter

Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old man from California. Cole Tomas Allen has been identified as the suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting. (Truth Social/ Donald Trump)

The incident unfolded Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, where Donald Trump and Melania Trump were escorted off the stage amid the chaos. Also present at the event were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

What we know so far about the suspect 1. Identity and background Cole Tomas Allen has been identified as the alleged gunman. He is reported to be a 31-year-old male from Torrance, California.

2. Arrest and custody Allen was taken into custody shortly after shots were fired. The FBI confirmed the arrest, stating, "The FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad has responded to a shooting at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The subject is in custody."

President Trump also wrote on Truth Social that the shooter has been "apprehended".

"I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again," he said.

3. Images of the suspect Trump also shared two close-up photos on Truth Social.

4. Video evidence Footage circulating online shows a man lying on the ground surrounded by US Secret Service agents, believed to be the suspect as he was taken into custody.

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5. Eyewitness accounts CNN’s Wolf Blitzer described being just feet away from the shooter during the incident. He said he was forced to the ground by a police officer and recalled, "It was a very, very serious weapon, he starts shooting.”

“I happened to been a few feet away from him as he was shooting. And of course, the first thing that went through my mind, is he trying to shoot me?”