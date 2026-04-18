Pete Hegseth brutally fact-checks ‘fake news’ about USS Lincoln and Tripoli: ‘Deserve the best’

Defense Secretary (Secretary of War) Pete Hegseth on Saturday rejected reports alleging food shortages aboard two key US Navy vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the coverage misleading. This comes days after unverified reports cited sailors abord the two ships to claim that there was a food shortage and poor meal quality. Crew allegedly said they were ‘hungry all the time’. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth takes questions from the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon (AP)

Pete Hegseth issues fact-check Hegseth pushed back against these claims. “The @USNavy is correct. More FAKE NEWS from the Pharisee Press. My team confirmed the logistics stats for the Lincoln & Tripoli. Both have 30+ days of Class I supplies (food) on board. NavCent monitors this everyday, for every ship," he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Our sailors deserve — and receive — the best.”

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US Navy denies viral claims The United States Navy also dismissed reports suggesting crew aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli were facing food shortages.

"Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false," the statement read.

"The US Navy possesses an unmatched logistics capability to sustain operations at sea, and routine menu adjustments are simply how we optimise our endurance to keep our warships in the fight."

The response came after images online showed 'minimal' meal portions, which critics claimed were insufficient for service members.

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Alongside the food controversy, questions had also been raised about delays in personal deliveries to deployed sailors.

"Regarding mail and personal packages, a temporary hold on sending mail into theatre, due to combat operations, has been lifted," the statement read.

"Our logistical network is highly adaptable, and we remain committed to supporting our warfighters as they execute Operation Epic Fury."

Lawmaker calls for investigation Despite the Navy’s denial, concerns were flagged by Mike Levin, who urged further scrutiny.

"This is completely unacceptable and Congress must investigate," Levin said.

"Service members aboard the USS Tripoli and USS Abraham Lincoln are rationing food and going without fresh produce."

Iran mocks situation The claims sparked some mocking from Iranian officials. "They want the sailors to use the toilets less!" the Iranian Embassy in the UK tweeted.

The remark appeared to reference past sanitation issues aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, which previously faced plumbing problems leading to long queues onboard.