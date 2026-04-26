Did Karoline Leavitt predict White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting? Viral video sparks reactions

The alleged gunman who fired shots at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner on Saturday evening has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old educator from California, according to a report from the Associated Press, which referenced two law enforcement officials. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (AP)

President Donald Trump, during a press conference conducted shortly after the event, characterized Allen as a "lone wolf" and a "whack job." He stated that Allen was in possession of "multiple weapons" when he attempted to gain entry to the dinner but was intercepted outside the ballroom of the Washington Hilton by law enforcement.

Also Read: White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting in photos: How a gala turned into a nightmare

Here's what Karoline Leavitt said Meanwhile, a video of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has gone viral, in which she can be heard saying “Shots will be fired tonight”.

She made these remarks before the start of the event. Speaking to media Leavitt said that Trump's address would be humorous and engaging, asserting that the “American leader would bring heat”. She further remarked that there would be “shots fired in the room”, employing the term as political jargon for pointed verbal confrontations.

Netizens react Reacting to the now-viral video. one user commented on X, “Coincidence, I’m sure.”

“I am from the future, and I tell you there were shots fired!” another said.

“And there was shots fired. Literally!” a third user wrote.