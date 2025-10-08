White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is under fire for saying Donald Trump has "plenary authority" while discussing the deployment of National Guard troops to Oregon. Miller spoke to CNN, seemingly claiming that the US President held absolute power to make such decisions. What is plenary authority? Understanding the term Stephen Miller used while talking about Trump (Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

"Well, the administration filed an appeal this morning with the Ninth Circuit," Miller said. "I would note the administration won an identical case in the Ninth Circuit just a few months ago with respect to the federalizing of the California National Guard under Title 10 of the US Code."

"The president has plenary authority…,” he added, before abruptly stopping mid-sentence.

A video of the moment has gone viral. Viewers have been debating whether Miller froze due to a technical glitch, or whether he deliberately paused after realizing the implications of his comment.

Immediately after Miller froze, CNN host Boris Sanchez suggested that there were technical difficulties that prompted them to make a commercial break. "It seems, Stephen, I apologize. It seems like we're having a technical issue. We'll try to fix that and get back to you after a quick break," he said.

What is plenary authority?

Plenary authority refers to complete and unrestricted power to act on a particular matter. Miller’s remark implied that Trump could exercise full decision-making power without any checks.

According to the Legal Information Institute, plenary authority refers to “complete power over a particular area with no limitations.” The website explains plenary power "is often used to describe the Commerce Power of Congress. Under the Commerce Clause (Article I, Section 8, Clause 3) Congress is granted full power over interstate commerce. The Court has found that states are not able to pass laws affecting interstate commerce without the permission of Congress.”