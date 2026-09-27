‘No price’: Indian woman recalls kind gesture after bicycle accident in Japan

An Indian woman’s bicycle accident in Japan took an unexpected turn after a local shopkeeper stepped in to help her. What followed left her touched by the kindness she received from a stranger. Indian woman receives unexpected kindness in Japan. (Instagram/@sonammidhax)

The video was shared on Instagram by user Sonam Midha, who recalled how her bicycle slipped while she was riding to work in the rain. She said she hurt her shoulder, damaged the bicycle’s handle and also broke the screen of her iPhone.

Shopkeeper repairs cycle for free After reaching the office, Midha said she told her colleague about the accident, who gave her some band-aids. During her lunch break, she decided to take her bicycle to a repair shop and was prepared to pay whatever it cost to get it fixed.

She explained that bicycle and other services in Japan can be expensive. She recalled paying 500 yen just to have the angle of her bicycle seat adjusted when she bought it.

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When she reached the shop, however, the owner first asked if she was okay after seeing the condition of the bicycle. Midha said she was touched that he was more concerned about her than the damage.

The shopkeeper quickly repaired the bicycle and, when she asked, “Ikura desu ka?”, meaning “How much?”, he simply replied, “No price.”

He fixed the bicycle for free and also gave her tips on how to cycle safely in the rain so she would not fall again.

Woman returns with food for shopkeeper Midha said the gesture made her want to do something for him in return. During her lunch break, she went to a nearby Indian restaurant and decided to pack some food for the shopkeeper.

She then cycled back to his shop in the rain with the food. The man appeared worried when he saw her, apparently thinking she had fallen again and returned because there was another problem with her bicycle.

Midha told him she had gone to eat lunch and had brought something for him. She said he became emotional and visibly happy after receiving the food.

“My kindness made my day and I will always remember this day,” she said, adding that she would remember the experience not because of the accident or her injured shoulder, but because a Japanese person had shown her such kindness.

Watch the full video below: