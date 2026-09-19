Ludhiana: Woman, shopkeeper die after consuming poison; 3 booked

Two separate suicide cases were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday after a 30-year-old woman and a 35-year-old shopkeeper consumed poisonous substances. Police have registered cases in connection with both the incidents and booked three people for alleged abetment of suicide. The victim’s brother, a resident of Jamalpur, alleged that the accused had been harassing his sister over unlawful dowry demands after marriage (HT File)

In the first case, Salem Tabri police booked the woman’s husband under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint filed by her brother.

According to the complaint, the woman had married the accused, a resident of Salem Tabri area, around two-and-a-half years ago. It was their second marriage and the couple had no children.

The victim’s brother, a resident of Jamalpur, alleged that the accused had been harassing his sister over unlawful dowry demands after marriage.

“My sister remained distressed because of the alleged harassment, forcing her to take the extreme step,” he said.

The woman was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by her in-laws after she allegedly consumed the poisonous substance. She later died at the hospital during treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector Hardev Singh, the investigating officer, said, “A case has been registered against the woman’s husband and a probe is on. A hunt is on to nab him.”

In the second case, a 35-year-old grocery shop owner died after consuming a poisonous substance at his shop on Dhandra Road. Nearby shopkeepers found him unconscious and informed his brother, who rushed him to a hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The victim’s family found a nine-page note at the shop and handed it over to the police for investigating the case.

The deceased had been raising his daughter since the death of his wife three years ago, they said.

According to ASI Mahinderpal Singh, investigating officer at Sadar police station, the note names a woman and a man.

Police said the victim was allegedly in a relationship with the woman.

According to the note, the victim alleged that the woman had taken cash and various goods from him before leaving him and entering into a relationship with another man.

ASI Mahinderpal said the note further states that when the victim asked the woman to return his mobile phone and other belongings, she threatened to implicate him in a case and later filed a police case against him.

Police said they were investigating the role of the accused in the case and also verifying the allegations in the note and are yet to establish whether any such complaint was registered against the victim.

The Sadar police station has registered a case under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS against the accused. “A hunt is on to arrest them.”