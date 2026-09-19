Ludhiana: Car bursts into flames, driver escapes unhurt

A Maruti Suzuki Swift went up in flames near Janakpuri police post on Thursday night after its driver noticed smoke billowing from the bonnet while travelling between Cheema Chowk and Sufia Chowk. He immediately pulled over and scrambled out, escaping moments before the vehicle was engulfed by the blaze. The vehicle in flames near Janakpuri police post on Thursday night. (HT Photo)

According to police, the driver, Ashu, a resident of Hargobind Nagar, was returning from Cheema Chowk after attending to some personal work when he noticed smoke and flames coming from the car’s bonnet. He stopped the vehicle near the police post and jumped out before raising an alarm.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the diesel-powered car within minutes. An autorickshaw driver attempted to douse the flames using a fire extinguisher kept in his vehicle. More fire extinguishers were brought from a nearby factory, but the blaze continued to intensify.

Police personnel from Janakpuri police post and a fire brigade team reached the spot soon afterwards. Police diverted traffic in the area as firefighters battled the flames and eventually brought the blaze under control.

Ashu later told police that his mobile phone fell onto the road as he rushed out of the burning vehicle. He alleged that an unidentified person from the crowd picked up the phone and fled from the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector Karanjit Singh, in-charge of Janakpuri police post, said, “A preliminary inquiry suggested that a short circuit may have triggered the fire.” Police are also looking into Ashu’s allegation regarding the missing mobile phone.