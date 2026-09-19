GMRL asked to align metro routes with city’s parking, traffic network

Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has been asked to align the proposed metro corridor with the city’s existing transport network, with parking, traffic circulation and pedestrian movement factored into station design and alignment, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The directions were issued by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO PC Meena during a coordination committee meeting on Thursday evening.

The directions were issued by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO PC Meena during a coordination committee meeting on Thursday evening. GMRL has been asked to submit a comprehensive parking plan for each station within two weeks, officials said.

“Parking facilities for metro stations are a crucial part of the transport infrastructure in a city like Gurugram where a large population uses private vehicles to commute,” Meena said, adding that government land would be provided wherever possible near stations to facilitate parking.

Meena also directed officials to include adequate pick-up and drop-off facilities in station designs to prevent traffic spillover onto adjoining roads. Pedestrian movement and connectivity with the surrounding road network should also be considered as part of station planning, he said.

He directed officials to safeguard the right of way (ROW) at relevant locations to facilitate future road widening and construction of grade separators.

Referring to provisions made at Bhaktawar Chowk in Phase-I for a possible future underpass, Meena asked GMRL to make similar provisions while planning Phase-II. The meeting also discussed integrated and double-decker solutions at Bajghera Chowk, Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road and Sector 21, as well as possible underpasses at Sectors 3/3A/4/5 Chowk, Sheetla Mata Chowk and Rezangla Chowk, a GMDA spokesperson said.

Meena also proposed a joint site visit with GMRL officials to review the proposed alignment along Sushil Aima Marg. He said the alignment should have minimal impact on existing green spaces and specifically directed that trees along Sushil Kumar Marg should not be cut. Alternatives should be explored wherever necessary, he said.

A senior GMRL official said, “We will add parking in the station design provided land is made available by the local agencies. Parking will definitely add to the comfort of commuters.”

It was also decided that the foot-over-bridges (FOBs) at Sector 37 and Basai would be dismantled and reinstalled at suitable alternative locations. GMRL will undertake the dismantling, while GMDA will install the FOBs at the new sites.

Bus stops affected at Millennium City Centre, Sector 37, Basai and Sector 9 will also be relocated to facilitate metro construction while maintaining commuter convenience, the spokesperson said.