13 key roads in ciity to be reconstructed on priority: GMDA
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to reconstruct 13 key city roads, some of which were severely damaged by monsoon rains, officials said on Friday
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to reconstruct 13 key city roads, some of which were severely damaged by monsoon rains, officials said on Friday.
According to the proposal, GMDA will spend ₹49 crore on the project and will issue tenders immediately after receiving approval from the competent authority, officials said.
They added that GMDA has also floated a tender for short term repair of potholes on all the GMDA roads in sectors 1 to 23.
A senior GMDA official said the roads planned for reconstruction include the Sector 23-23A road, the Sector 18-19 road, the Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk stretch, the dividing road between Sector 15 Parts 1 and 2, New Railway Road, Old Railway Road, Civil Lines Road, the Sector 9-9A road, the stretch from Krishna Chowk to Rezangla Chowk, the Sector 5-6 road, the Sector 22-23 road, the Sector 7-8 road, and the Sector 21-22 road.
“An estimate for the project has already been prepared. Contracts for eight of these roads were awarded in 2024; however, due to construction deficiencies and failure to complete the work on schedule, departmental action has been taken against the previous contractor in accordance with the rules,” said the official.
*A penalty of about ₹6 crore was imposed on the appointed agency. The tender had originally been awarded to the company for around ₹22 crore. The contracting company has also been blacklisted,” the official added.
Meanwhile, GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) PC Meena said earlier this week that necessary steps are being taken to ensure repair and reconstruction of roads. “The engineering officials have also been asked to ensure that quality of the work is as per the norms and no laxity will be tolerated in this matter,” Meena said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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