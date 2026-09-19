Minister seeks probe into ‘negligence’ over drains in Ggm
Gurugram MP and union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday sought an immediate vigilance inquiry into alleged negligence by the irrigation department in maintaining stormwater drains in Gurugram, which has led to persistent waterlogging in the city
Gurugram MP and union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday sought an immediate vigilance inquiry into alleged negligence by the irrigation department in maintaining stormwater drains in Gurugram, which has led to persistent waterlogging in the city.
In his letter, Rao named a retired senior irrigation department employee, alleging that no action was taken to clean the stormwater drains or clear encroachments during his tenure.
In the letter written to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on September 8, the Gurugram MP said he had held a meeting with officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and other departments on September 2 following the waterlogging.
He said the officials informed him that the irrigation department was responsible for keeping Gurugram’s stormwater drains and drainage routes free from encroachments.
The Gurugram MP alleged that during the irrigation official’s tenure, the department had issued hundreds of notices to builders under the Canal and Drainage Act over the past seven years, but no encroachments were removed. He also alleged that the official suppressed the matter.
The minister also alleged that the irrigation department had spent no budget on drain cleaning during the past seven years.
When reached, the retired superintending engineer said, “I headed the Gurugram irrigation department construction circle, which was responsible for maintaining the water channel to provide drinking water. The maintenance and operation of stormwater drains has traditionally remained in the domain of HSVP, MCG and GMDA. They have never been under my domain.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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