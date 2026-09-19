Valuables worth ₹1.15 cr stolen from house in Faridabad

Unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly decamping with valuables worth ₹1.15 crore after sneaking into a two-storey house and putting the entire family unconscious early Friday, police said. The incident took place in Shahupura, Ballabgarh. (Shutterstock)

The incident took place in Shahupura, Ballabgarh. The three-bedroom house belonged to former sarpanch Radha Rani, who was living with her husband, Devi Swaroop, two sons, and a daughter-in-law.

Police said the entire family got up in the morning, felt nausea and dizziness after smelling a pungent odour, and allegedly became unconscious.

Police said the suspects may have used a gas or spray to make the occupants unconscious, then locked their rooms before fleeing with the valuables.

The stolen valuables included around 700 grams of gold ornaments, 2.5 kg of silver ornaments, and ₹3.5 lakh cash, police said.

A senior police officer said at least four suspects sneaked into the house after scaling the peripheral wall. “They checked each room and released the gas,” the officer said. “They broke open at least three almirahs and the lockers,” the officer added.

Rani said she went to sleep around 11 pm. “I felt dizzy and nauseated after getting up in the morning. The same happened with everyone. We found every room locked from outside. We raised an alarm and alerted the police control room,” she alleged.

“It must have taken hours to break them, but none of us heard any noise,” she alleged.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that on Swaroop’s complaint, police registered an FIR against unidentified suspects under section 305 (theft from dwelling house) at Sadar Ballabgarh police station.

“CCTVs are being scanned to identify the suspects,” he added.