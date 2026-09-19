FDA raids 3 outlets over complaints of synthetic paneer in Gurugram
The food safety wing of the Food and Drugs Authority raided three dairy and food outlets in the city on Wednesday allegedly after receiving complaints of synthetic and substandard paneer, officials said on Friday
The food safety wing of the Food and Drugs Authority raided three dairy and food outlets in the city on Wednesday allegedly after receiving complaints of synthetic and substandard paneer, officials said on Friday.
The inspection team -- comprising food safety officer Dr Manoj Kumar and the chief minister flying squad -- raided two establishments in Sohna and one in Palam Vihar.
Officials said the teams collected multiple paneer samples from the counters and sent them to the state food testing laboratory in Chandigarh for chemical analysis. Further legal proceedings and penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSAI) will be initiated depending on the findings, officials said.
“The seized paneer looked uncompromised on visual inspection and showed no immediate physical signs of foul smell or gross contamination. Since conclusive evidence of adulteration can only be established through chemical testing, no stock was destroyed on the spot. We are awaiting the lab analysis report, and necessary action will be taken accordingly,” Kumar said.
Spurious cottage cheese made using palm oil, starch, detergent, and synthetic whitening agents routinely floods NCR markets ahead of festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, when wholesale demand peaks. Last year, the Gurugram food safety wing received over 40 formal complaints related to adulterated, foul-smelling, or spurious dairy products, including incidents where expired stock was flagged at quick-commerce dark stores and sweet shops across sectors.
The latest enforcement drive comes barely a week after the Haryana Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) deputed 22 veterinary surgeons and technical officers across districts on an urgent basis to address severe staff shortages. The state was earlier reliant on just five food safety officers to cover the entire region.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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