FDA raids 3 outlets over complaints of synthetic paneer in Gurugram

The food safety wing of the Food and Drugs Authority raided three dairy and food outlets in the city on Wednesday allegedly after receiving complaints of synthetic and substandard paneer, officials said on Friday. The inspection team raided two establishments in Sohna and one in Palam Vihar.

The inspection team -- comprising food safety officer Dr Manoj Kumar and the chief minister flying squad -- raided two establishments in Sohna and one in Palam Vihar.

Officials said the teams collected multiple paneer samples from the counters and sent them to the state food testing laboratory in Chandigarh for chemical analysis. Further legal proceedings and penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSAI) will be initiated depending on the findings, officials said.

“The seized paneer looked uncompromised on visual inspection and showed no immediate physical signs of foul smell or gross contamination. Since conclusive evidence of adulteration can only be established through chemical testing, no stock was destroyed on the spot. We are awaiting the lab analysis report, and necessary action will be taken accordingly,” Kumar said.

Spurious cottage cheese made using palm oil, starch, detergent, and synthetic whitening agents routinely floods NCR markets ahead of festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, when wholesale demand peaks. Last year, the Gurugram food safety wing received over 40 formal complaints related to adulterated, foul-smelling, or spurious dairy products, including incidents where expired stock was flagged at quick-commerce dark stores and sweet shops across sectors.

The latest enforcement drive comes barely a week after the Haryana Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) deputed 22 veterinary surgeons and technical officers across districts on an urgent basis to address severe staff shortages. The state was earlier reliant on just five food safety officers to cover the entire region.