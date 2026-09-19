MCG finalises land for fresh waste processing at Sohna

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has finalised a site in Sohna for the collection and processing of fresh municipal waste, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. Officials said the fresh waste processing site be made operational in February next year, after the agency for the processing of fresh waste is finalised and they construct a plant at the site.

Officials said the fresh waste processing site be made operational in February next year, after the agency for the processing of fresh waste is finalised and they construct a plant at the site.

To be sure, in May this year, HT had reported that Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed civic officials to ensure freshly generated waste is no longer dumped at the Bandhwari landfill and to identify a separate site for collection and processing of daily waste.

“We will not use the identified fresh waste site until the agency installs the fresh waste processing plant. We are aiming that by January or February next year, the site will become operational,” said Dr Preetpal Singh, joint commissioner, Swacch Bharat Mission, MCG.

Currently, fresh waste is still being dumped at Bandhwari landfill as the civic body along with two agencies are processing the legacy waste at the landfill. Officials said that fresh waste will not be dumped at the new site in Sohna until a processing plant is constructed.

According to officials, bidding for the tender will again open on September 25.

The request for proposal (RFP) mandated the installation of CCTV cameras at the waste processing facility and the integration of real time data from CCTV at the solid waste management (SWM) portal.

The RFP also mentioned that the tender will be of three years, starting from the date of the execution of the contract agreement.

Earlier, HT had reported that the tender rate was revised from ₹240 per ton to ₹450 per ton after the initial tender floated earlier this year received no bids. The civic body has floated the tender four times this year to secure an agency for fresh waste processing.