Farrukhnagar: 1 killed as portion of construction site in caves in
A worker was buried alive, and three others were injured when a portion of a construction site in Sampka village, Farrukhnagar, caved in on Thursday, police said on Friday
A worker was buried alive, and three others were injured when a portion of a construction site in Sampka village, Farrukhnagar, caved in on Thursday, police said on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Devdutt, 31, hailing from Palwal’s Kalwa village.
Police said a warehouse was under construction, and a pit was dug for a septic tank installation using precast concrete. Around 2.15 pm, the victims were inside the pit when its surface caved in, burying them under 18-20 feet of mud.
“When other workers raised an alarm, an earth-moving machine available near the construction site was deployed, and three workers were pulled out, but Devdutt remained unlocated,” said a police officer.
ACP (Pataudi) Manoj Kumar and police and fire department personnel also reached the spot.
“The rescue operation continued for around four hours, with two loaders being used to remove the mud.
Devdutt was pulled out of the pit around 6pm and rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the officer said.
The other three workers escaped with minor bruises and provided first aid at the hospital.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Pataudi police station registered an FIR against the contractor under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “The victim’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Friday,” he added.
Devdutt’s family alleged that the contractor took no safety measures. Police said they will arrest the suspect soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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