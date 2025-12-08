‘Marcus Freeman leaving…’: Notre Dame's CFP blow could result in the worst; NFL team interested

Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on against the Texas A&M Aggies (Getty Images via AFP) Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football are left high and dry after CFP selection Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football are left high and dry. After a stellar season, including a 10-game winning streak and a massive finale win, the school was left out of the final CFP bracket. No. 9 Alabama and No. Miami made the cut.

Now, there are speculations about Freeman's future at Notre Dame. It appears like these are just rumors. Reacting to the CFP selection, the head coach said," It is time to join a conference," indicating he is likely to stay where he is.

Fans had several reactions. “Will be future ramifications. Marcus Freeman leaving. Joining a conference,” one person posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“See ya Marcus Freeman. Go and take the NY Giants job,” another one added.

This comes as Freeman has reportedly attracted some attention from the NFL. There was chatter around the New York Giants, where team insiders reportedly view him as an emerging candidate.

The New York Post’s Paul Schwartz recently noted that several figures inside the Giants organization “hold Freeman in high regard,” sparking speculation about whether the 38-year-old coach could be bound for the pros. To this point, though, there has been no indication from Freeman that he intends to pursue an NFL opportunity.

Speaking with the New York Post earlier this week, Freeman addressed the noise directly. Rather than fuel speculation, he emphasized how meaningful it is simply to be mentioned.

He described the recognition from a storied franchise like the Giants as “gratifying,” saying it serves as a reminder of the privilege of leading Notre Dame’s program. Freeman added that his name wouldn’t be circulating in NFL circles if not for Notre Dame’s success under his guidance, a fact that anchors him even more firmly in his current role.

