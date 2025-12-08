Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Kyu Blu Kelly injury: Scary moment during Raiders vs Broncos; players make emotional gesture as CB carted away

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 03:39 am IST
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, middle, is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos.(AP)
Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly suffered a severe leg injury vs. the Broncos and was carted off as concerned teammates surrounded him; he was later seen sitting up.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Bly Kelly suffered a tragic leg injury in the game against the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon and had to be carted off the field.

As the cornerback was injured, the Las Vegas Raiders players - his teammates- surrounded him with concern. Eventually, he was seen sitting up on the stretcher as he was being carted off the field in Las Vegas.

Here's the video of Raiders players surrounding Kelly after his scary leg injury:

Kelly seemed to be in pain after injuring himself on a short catch by Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims in the second quarter. Raiders medical staff rushed onto the field, and put an air cast was on his left knee.

His injury was officially ruled a knee injury and he will not feature in rest of the game.

This story is being updated.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shamik Banerjee

    Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.

