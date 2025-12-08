Kyu Blu Kelly injury update: What happened to Raiders star. Why is he not playing vs Broncos?
Kyu Blu Kelly injury update: The Las Vegas Raiders were dealt an early blow in their Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos
Kyu Blu Kelly injury update: The Las Vegas Raiders were dealt an early blow in their Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos when cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly went down with a severe-looking leg injury. The incident occurred midway through the first quarter, prompting trainers to immediately signal for the cart.
As Kelly remained on the turf, Raiders players surrounded him. He was carefully loaded and taken off the field, a clear indication the injury was serious.
The Raiders have since ruled Kelly out for the remainder of the game, though the team has yet to specify the exact nature of the leg injury. Further evaluations are expected, and additional details should emerge as the medical staff conducts more tests.
What happened to Kyu Blu Kelly?
The Raiders vs Broncos matchup had to be paused when Las Vegas cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly went down with a serious injury in the second quarter. The second-year defensive back collapsed after attempting to make a tackle on a short reception by Broncos wideout Marvin Mims.
Medical staff immediately rushed in, examining Kelly’s left leg before securing it in an air cast.
Moments later, a cart was brought onto the field, and Kelly was transported to the locker room. The Raiders quickly announced he would not return.
At the time of Kelly’s exit, the teams were tied at 7-7 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the half.
Las Vegas Raiders depth chart
Offense
WR: Dont'e Thornton Jr., Alex Bachman
LT: Stone Forsythe, Charles Grant
LG: Dylan Parham, Caleb Rogers
C: Jordan Meredith, Will Putnam
RG: Alex Cappa
RT: DJ Glaze
TE: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon
WR: Tyler Lockett
WR: Tre Tucker, Jack Bech
QB: Geno Smith, Kenny Pickett, Aidan O'Connell
RB: Ashton Jeanty, Zamir White, Raheem Mostert, Dylan Laube
Defense
DE: Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson
DT: Thomas Booker IV, Jonah Laulu, JJ Pegues
DT: Adam Butler, Leki Fotu, Tonka Hemingway
DE: Malcolm Koonce, Charles Snowden
OLB: Jamal Adams, Jon Rhattigan
MLB: Elandon Roberts, Tommy Eichenberg, Cody Lindenberg
OLB: Devin White
CB: Darnay Holmes, Greedy Vance
CB: Kyu Blu Kelly, Darien Porter
CB: Eric Stokes, Decamerion Richardson
FS: Isaiah Pola-Mao, Tristin McCollum
SS: Jeremy Chinn, Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Special Teams
P: AJ Cole
K: Daniel Carlson
H: AJ Cole
LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR: Raheem Mostert, Dylan Laube
PR: Alex Bachman, Tre Tucker
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.