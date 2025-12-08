Kyu Blu Kelly injury update: What happened to Raiders star. Why is he not playing vs Broncos?

Kyu Blu Kelly #36 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter(Getty Images via AFP) Kyu Blu Kelly injury update: The Las Vegas Raiders were dealt an early blow in their Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos Kyu Blu Kelly injury update: The Las Vegas Raiders were dealt an early blow in their Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos when cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly went down with a severe-looking leg injury. The incident occurred midway through the first quarter, prompting trainers to immediately signal for the cart.

As Kelly remained on the turf, Raiders players surrounded him. He was carefully loaded and taken off the field, a clear indication the injury was serious.

The Raiders have since ruled Kelly out for the remainder of the game, though the team has yet to specify the exact nature of the leg injury. Further evaluations are expected, and additional details should emerge as the medical staff conducts more tests.

What happened to Kyu Blu Kelly?

The Raiders vs Broncos matchup had to be paused when Las Vegas cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly went down with a serious injury in the second quarter. The second-year defensive back collapsed after attempting to make a tackle on a short reception by Broncos wideout Marvin Mims.

Medical staff immediately rushed in, examining Kelly’s left leg before securing it in an air cast.

Moments later, a cart was brought onto the field, and Kelly was transported to the locker room. The Raiders quickly announced he would not return.

At the time of Kelly’s exit, the teams were tied at 7-7 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the half.

Las Vegas Raiders depth chart

Offense

WR: Dont'e Thornton Jr., Alex Bachman

LT: Stone Forsythe, Charles Grant

LG: Dylan Parham, Caleb Rogers

C: Jordan Meredith, Will Putnam

RG: Alex Cappa

RT: DJ Glaze

TE: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon

WR: Tyler Lockett

WR: Tre Tucker, Jack Bech

QB: Geno Smith, Kenny Pickett, Aidan O'Connell

RB: Ashton Jeanty, Zamir White, Raheem Mostert, Dylan Laube

Defense

DE: Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson

DT: Thomas Booker IV, Jonah Laulu, JJ Pegues

DT: Adam Butler, Leki Fotu, Tonka Hemingway

DE: Malcolm Koonce, Charles Snowden

OLB: Jamal Adams, Jon Rhattigan

MLB: Elandon Roberts, Tommy Eichenberg, Cody Lindenberg

OLB: Devin White

CB: Darnay Holmes, Greedy Vance

CB: Kyu Blu Kelly, Darien Porter

CB: Eric Stokes, Decamerion Richardson

FS: Isaiah Pola-Mao, Tristin McCollum

SS: Jeremy Chinn, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Special Teams

P: AJ Cole

K: Daniel Carlson

H: AJ Cole

LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR: Raheem Mostert, Dylan Laube

PR: Alex Bachman, Tre Tucker