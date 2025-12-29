Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
Geno Smith injury update: Raiders get worst news possible; scary scene vs Giants

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 05:26 am IST
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) grimaces as he leaves the field during the second half vs New York Giants(AP)
Geno Smith injury news: The Las Vegas Raiders were set for a massive loss vs the New York Giants when their quarterback had to exit the field

The injury occurred on the return, when Smith attempted to chase down the defender and was inadvertently knocked down by teammate Dylan Parham, whose collision swept Smith’s legs out from under him.

Smith stayed on the turf in visible pain as team trainers attended to him before he was helped to the sideline. He eventually made his way to the locker room for further evaluation, limping and appearing uncomfortable while walking off.

The Raiders entered the matchup at 2–13, and Smith’s latest setback only adds to the frustration of a season already defined by struggles, turnovers, and repeated punishment in the pocket.

Scary visual

To make matters worse, a video of Smith struggling to walk in the locker room emerged on social media.

Before leaving the field, Smith completed 20 of his 28 attempts for 176 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice and sacked three times. Kenny Pickett replaced him with the Raiders trailing 10-27.

Las Vegas Raiders depth chart

Offense

WR: Tyler Lockett; Dont’e Thornton Jr.; Alex Bachman

LT: Stone Forsythe; Charles Grant

LG: Dylan Parham

C: Alex Cappa; Will Putnam

RG: Caleb Rogers; Atonio Mafi

RT: DJ Glaze

TE: Brock Bowers; Ian Thomas

TE: Michael Mayer; Carter Runyon

WR: Tre Tucker; Jack Bech

QB: Geno Smith; Kenny Pickett; Aidan O’Connell

RB: Ashton Jeanty; Raheem Mostert; Zamir White; Dylan Laube

Defense

DE: Maxx Crosby; Tyree Wilson

DT: Thomas Booker IV; Jonah Laulu; JJ Pegues

DT: Adam Butler; Tonka Hemingway; Brodric Martin

DE: Malcolm Koonce; Charles Snowden

OLB: Jamal Adams; Jon Rhattigan

MLB: Elandon Roberts; Tommy Eichenberg; Cody Lindenberg

OLB: Devin White

CB: Darnay Holmes; Greedy Vance

CB: Darien Porter; Chigozie Anusiem

CB: Eric Stokes; Decamerion Richardson

FS: Isaiah Pola-Mao; Tristin McCollum

SS: Jeremy Chinn; Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Special Teams

P: AJ Cole

K: Daniel Carlson

H: AJ Cole

LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR: Raheem Mostert; Dylan Laube

PR: Alex Bachman; Tre Tucker

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
