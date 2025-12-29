Geno Smith injury update: Raiders get worst news possible; scary scene vs Giants
Geno Smith injury news: The Las Vegas Raiders were set for a massive loss vs the New York Giants when their quarterback had to exit the field
Geno Smith injury news: The Las Vegas Raiders were set for a massive loss vs the New York Giants when their quarterback had to exit the field. Geno Smith was forced out of Sunday's game after suffering a knee injury following his second pick of the afternoon.
The injury occurred on the return, when Smith attempted to chase down the defender and was inadvertently knocked down by teammate Dylan Parham, whose collision swept Smith’s legs out from under him.
Smith stayed on the turf in visible pain as team trainers attended to him before he was helped to the sideline. He eventually made his way to the locker room for further evaluation, limping and appearing uncomfortable while walking off.
The Raiders entered the matchup at 2–13, and Smith’s latest setback only adds to the frustration of a season already defined by struggles, turnovers, and repeated punishment in the pocket.
Scary visual
To make matters worse, a video of Smith struggling to walk in the locker room emerged on social media.
Before leaving the field, Smith completed 20 of his 28 attempts for 176 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice and sacked three times. Kenny Pickett replaced him with the Raiders trailing 10-27.
Las Vegas Raiders depth chart
Offense
WR: Tyler Lockett; Dont’e Thornton Jr.; Alex Bachman
LT: Stone Forsythe; Charles Grant
LG: Dylan Parham
C: Alex Cappa; Will Putnam
RG: Caleb Rogers; Atonio Mafi
RT: DJ Glaze
TE: Brock Bowers; Ian Thomas
TE: Michael Mayer; Carter Runyon
WR: Tre Tucker; Jack Bech
QB: Geno Smith; Kenny Pickett; Aidan O’Connell
RB: Ashton Jeanty; Raheem Mostert; Zamir White; Dylan Laube
Defense
DE: Maxx Crosby; Tyree Wilson
DT: Thomas Booker IV; Jonah Laulu; JJ Pegues
DT: Adam Butler; Tonka Hemingway; Brodric Martin
DE: Malcolm Koonce; Charles Snowden
OLB: Jamal Adams; Jon Rhattigan
MLB: Elandon Roberts; Tommy Eichenberg; Cody Lindenberg
OLB: Devin White
CB: Darnay Holmes; Greedy Vance
CB: Darien Porter; Chigozie Anusiem
CB: Eric Stokes; Decamerion Richardson
FS: Isaiah Pola-Mao; Tristin McCollum
SS: Jeremy Chinn; Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Special Teams
P: AJ Cole
K: Daniel Carlson
H: AJ Cole
LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR: Raheem Mostert; Dylan Laube
PR: Alex Bachman; Tre Tucker
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.