Geno Smith injury update: Raiders get worst news possible; scary scene vs Giants

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) grimaces as he leaves the field during the second half vs New York Giants(AP) Geno Smith injury news: The Las Vegas Raiders were set for a massive loss vs the New York Giants when their quarterback had to exit the field Geno Smith injury news: The Las Vegas Raiders were set for a massive loss vs the New York Giants when their quarterback had to exit the field. Geno Smith was forced out of Sunday's game after suffering a knee injury following his second pick of the afternoon.

The injury occurred on the return, when Smith attempted to chase down the defender and was inadvertently knocked down by teammate Dylan Parham, whose collision swept Smith’s legs out from under him.

Smith stayed on the turf in visible pain as team trainers attended to him before he was helped to the sideline. He eventually made his way to the locker room for further evaluation, limping and appearing uncomfortable while walking off.

The Raiders entered the matchup at 2–13, and Smith’s latest setback only adds to the frustration of a season already defined by struggles, turnovers, and repeated punishment in the pocket.

Scary visual

To make matters worse, a video of Smith struggling to walk in the locker room emerged on social media.

Before leaving the field, Smith completed 20 of his 28 attempts for 176 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice and sacked three times. Kenny Pickett replaced him with the Raiders trailing 10-27.

