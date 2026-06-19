Molalla Coleman Ranch fire update: Massive barn fire at South Feyrer Park Road in Oregon; scary videos emerge

A massive barn fire was reported at the Coleman Ranch on 15545 South Feyrer Park Road in Molalla, Oregon on Thursday. A local publication reported it was a multi-alarm fire, and noted the incident had taken place just before 7pm there.

A cause for the fire at Coleman Ranch, Molalla is not known yet and there are no reports of injuries at present.

“Barn fire. Pray for them! That is so upsetting!!,” fellow ranchers wrote. The Molalla fire department is yet to comment on the matter.

The Coleman Guest Ranch is a wedding venue in Molalla, Oregon. It is set on a working cattle ranch and is located east of the main house, in what has been described as a quiet but picturesque spot.

Coleman Ranch fire in Molalla: Locals show support A local business, Roots Plumbing LLC also shared a set of photos from the Coleman Ranch fire in Molalla. “Our hearts go out to the Coleman Ranch family in Molalla, Oregon, following the devastating barn fire. We are keeping everyone affected in our thoughts and prayers and sincerely hope that all of the people and animals are safe and accounted for,” they said, and added, “The Molalla community has always been strong, and we know everyone will come together to support Coleman Ranch during this difficult time. Wishing them strength, comfort, and a speedy recovery as they begin to rebuild.” You can see the photos here.

Meanwhile, another local wrote “Returning home from Molalla tonight I had to pull over for multiple fire districts going to help Molalla fire put out a huge fire. Praying all will be okay. Thank you to our first responders for always being there.”

A person reacted with shock and said “the big Coleman Ranch Barn is on fire. It’s huge. I watched that building being built.”

Figaro's Pizza & All Mine Frozen Yogurt & Bubble Tea, another Molalla business, also expressed condolences. “Thinking of the Coleman Ranch family tonight after the barn fire that hit them so hard. Hoping with everything we’ve got that every person and every animal made it out safe. Molalla shows up for its own, and this is one of those moments. Sending strength to the Coleman family as they pick up the pieces and rebuild, we’re with you,” they wrote.