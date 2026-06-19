Monrovia fire update: Massive warehouse blaze at East Chestnut Avenue in California city; scary videos emerge

A massive structural fire was reported in Monrovia, in Los Angeles County, California, on Thursday. Scary videos showed thick smoke rising to the sky. A large warehouse fire was reported in Monrovia, California, after the blaze in Boyle Heights. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) A claim was made on social media that it was a blaze at a warehouse, but this remains unverified. Meanwhile, several locals shared photos of smoke they could see from a distance, given the size of the blaze. A cause for the fire has not been shared yet and there are no reports on injuries as of now. The Monrovia Fire Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. Monrovia fire: Scary videos and photos emerge A page covering police and fire department activities in San Gabriel noted “A 2-alarm fire is gutting a commercial structure in Monrovia, 144 E. Chestnut Ave.” The video showed a massive blaze.

A page on X shared a Citizen app screenshot and noted “Yet another warehouse fire ongoing in the #Monrovia Area. This is now a 2nd Alarm fire located in the 100 block of Maple Ave.”

This comes after the Boyle Heights fire, where a large blaze prompted warnings in Arcadia, which is nearby. Also Read | Spokane fire update: Over 300 acres wildfire, 12,000 evacuated; check map, latest on evacuation Several others also flagged that something was burning in Monrovia. “We have another fire I'm facing East from Santa Anita so it's looking like it's coming from somewhere in Monrovia?,” one wrote, sharing a photo which you can see here. People also shared clips of the blaze in the comment section.

One clip showed thick smoke visible from the road as the person who recorded it appeared to be driving by.

“It’s right above Huntington between Myrtle and Ivy,” another remarked. A local fearfully asked “Currently at Trader Joe’s, in Monrovia, seeing Fire northeast of us, anyone know where?.” Meanwhile, another shared a photo where black smoke was visible.

“Another Big Fire in Monrovia this time,” the person remarked. On a Pasadena subreddit, locals flagged the fire as well, wondering about the spate of warehouse fires in the region.

“What’s going on with these warehouse fires recently?! Praying for everyone’s safety,” the Redditor who made the original post wrote. Several others also reacted to the fire in Monrovia today. “I hope they get it out soon!,” one reacted on seeing the video. Another wrote “Quick normal end of work day unwind and cardio walk in my back yard Old Town Monrovia. Came across a major fire. Not sure if it's one of the high rises and thank God it's not mine and thoughts and prayers,” while sharing photos.