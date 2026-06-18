Boyle Heights fire update: Shelter-in-place as warehouse blaze sparks ammonia leak fears; videos

Local radio KFI AM 640 reports that the warehouse is operated by a company called Lineage. The report notes that firefighters believe that ammonia inside the warehouse is leaking amidst fire.

A large fire at a warehouse in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles County, California on Wednesday afternoon has sparked a shelter in place in the area as firefighters fear an ammonia leak.

NBC Los Angeles reports that the fire was first reported at 2:30pm PDT on the 1400 block of South Los Palos Street in Boyle Heights. It added that there are no immediate reports of injuries.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a shelter-in-place owing to " hazardous materials nearby." The nature of the hazardous material was not revealed in the alert, despite reports of it being ammonia.

Residents were asked to “close all windows and doors. "Turn off air conditioning/heating" amid the shelter-in-place," the alert read.

"Bring all people and pets to an inside room and close all vents until you receive more instructions. You will be updated when the dangerous conditions have passed and it is safe to go outside," it added.

Here's another video of the fire: