Moidams of Assam’s Ahom dynasty included in UNESCO World Heritage List

The mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam ‘Moidams’ was on Friday included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Each moidam contains the remains of Ahom royalty and other prominent figures. (UNESCO)

The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in the national Capital Delhi.

“This was made possible through the efforts of the Assam government and the leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are proud and grateful for the 43rd Indian addition to the World Heritage List”, said Union minister of culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was present in the meeting.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also made the announcement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“It is the first time a site from the North East has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List under the Cultural Category. And after Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, it is Assam’s 3rd #WorldHeritageSite”, he posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on July 21 announced that Charaideo Moidam will be India’s 43rd UNESCO world heritage site and first one in Assam and the northeast region in cultural heritage category.

The nomination of the Moidams, particularly those of the Ahom Dynasty, has been endorsed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

Moidams are burial mounds used by the Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam from the 13th to the 19th centuries.

The mounds are primarily found in the Sivasagar region, the former capital of the Ahom kingdom. Each moidam contains the remains of Ahom royalty and other prominent figures. The construction involves creating a dome-shaped mound with a surrounding wall.

The process of building a moidam typically includes several steps, such as placing the deceased in a specific posture, adding offerings, and covering the structure with earth.