‘You were banished from Gujarat’: Sharad Pawar responds to Amit Shah's ‘kingpin of corruption’ attack

“A few days ago, home minister Amit Shah attacked me and called me a few things. He called me the ‘commander of all the corrupt people in the country.’ Strangely, the home minister is a person who misused the law of Gujarat and for this, the Supreme Court banished him from Gujarat,” Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) said.

“The one who was banished is the home minister today. So, we should think about where we are headed. The way the people in whose hands this country is, are taking the wrong path, we should think about it; or else, I am 100% confident that they will take the country on the wrong path. We must pay attention to this,” the former chief minister of Maharashtra, added.

in 2010, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, was expelled from his home state for two years in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. He was acquitted in 2014.

On July 21, at a BJP conclave in Maharashtra's Pune, Shah accused the ex-Union minister of ‘institutionalising corruption.’

“They (opposition) are speaking about corruption. The biggest kingpin of corruption in Indian politics is Sharad Pawar and I have no confusion in that. What will they accuse us of now? If somebody has done the job of institutionalising corruption, Sharad Pawar, it is you,” he said.

Maharashtra will elect its next government in October. Mahayuti, the ruling alliance, comprises the BJP, chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and NCP led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and NCP (SP).

