After 18 years in the US, senior Meta executive returns to Bengaluru for family

A senior Meta executive has returned to India after spending 18 years in the United States. Balaji Gururajan said in a LinkedIn post that being closer to family was the driving factor behind his decision to move back. In the post shared two days ago, the senior Meta engineering leader said that his return to Bengaluru would allow him and his family to be closer to his aging parents. Balaji Gururajan moved back to India after spending 18 years in the US

“A month ago, my family and I packed up 18 years in the US and moved to Bangalore — closer to aging parents, growing kids, and a stretch of family life we didn't want to keep watching from a distance,” he said.

What the US gave Balaji Gururajan Balaji Gururajan, a 2003 NIT graduate, started his career with Wipro in Bengaluru. In 2007, he moved to the US, where he has been based ever since.

In the 18 years that he spent in the US, Gururajan worked for tech giants like Microsoft and LinkedIn before joining Meta in 2022.

(Also read: Founder refuses to give up India passport despite 9 years in Germany: ‘I am Indian’)

Now, the Engineering Leader (Meta Ads Core) has moved back to India. He spoke about the USA’s role in his life and career as he announced his return to India.

“It still doesn't feel entirely real. The Bay gave me my career, my closest friendships, and a way of thinking about technology and leadership I will carry for the rest of my working life,” Gururajan said.

“To everyone who took a chance on me, taught me something I needed to hear, or simply made the hard years easier — Thank You!! I mean that more than a LinkedIn post can really carry.”