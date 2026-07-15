After 18 years in the US, senior Meta executive returns to Bengaluru for family
Balaji Gururajan, a senior Meta executive, has returned to India after spending 18 years in the United States.
A senior Meta executive has returned to India after spending 18 years in the United States. Balaji Gururajan said in a LinkedIn post that being closer to family was the driving factor behind his decision to move back. In the post shared two days ago, the senior Meta engineering leader said that his return to Bengaluru would allow him and his family to be closer to his aging parents.
“A month ago, my family and I packed up 18 years in the US and moved to Bangalore — closer to aging parents, growing kids, and a stretch of family life we didn't want to keep watching from a distance,” he said.
What the US gave Balaji Gururajan
Balaji Gururajan, a 2003 NIT graduate, started his career with Wipro in Bengaluru. In 2007, he moved to the US, where he has been based ever since.
In the 18 years that he spent in the US, Gururajan worked for tech giants like Microsoft and LinkedIn before joining Meta in 2022.
(Also read: Founder refuses to give up India passport despite 9 years in Germany: ‘I am Indian’)
Now, the Engineering Leader (Meta Ads Core) has moved back to India. He spoke about the USA’s role in his life and career as he announced his return to India.
“It still doesn't feel entirely real. The Bay gave me my career, my closest friendships, and a way of thinking about technology and leadership I will carry for the rest of my working life,” Gururajan said.
“To everyone who took a chance on me, taught me something I needed to hear, or simply made the hard years easier — Thank You!! I mean that more than a LinkedIn post can really carry.”
What’s next for the techie
In his LinkedIn post, the techie shared a picture of an airport trolley stacked with suitcases as he opened up about the minor issues he has faced since moving back.
Gururajan spoke about the practical and emotional experience of rebuilding life after moving back to India, including getting the children enrolled in school and setting up a new home. He had lived in Bengaluru before moving to the US 18 years ago. Now, returning as an older adult with a spouse and children, he is rediscovering the city.
“Settling in has been its own kind of project — school, home, the everyday logistics of starting over in a city I last knew as a much younger person. It's been humbling and, more often than not, genuinely good,” he said.
Gururajan then concluded his post by revealing that he has used AI tool Claude to build “an app called Bhavitta, for people navigating exactly this kind of cross-border financial life — planning a retirement or a return that spans two countries, two currencies, two tax systems.”
He ended his post by expressing gratitude for everything that life has given him.
(Also read: Former Meta techie to relocate to India after spending 14 years in US, shares ‘gut wrenching’ experience)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More