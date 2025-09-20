Jungkook winks, flaunts his chest tattoo after workout, joins RM and V in unseen pic; BTS ARMY ‘goes weak in the knees’

In a pleasant surprise for BTS ARMY, new photos of RM, aka Kim Namjoon, V, aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook emerged on social media platforms. Taking to Instagram, professional bodybuilder Ma Sun-ho shared pictures with Namjoon, Taehyung and Jungkook from their stay in Los Angeles, US. BTS members V, Jungkook and RM pose inside a gym in Los Angeles.

Namjoon, Taehyung, and Jungkook pose post-workout in new pics

In the first photo, Jungkook was seen flashing the victory sign, pouting and winking as he posed with Kim Jong-kook and Sun-ho inside the gym. He wore a black vest, matching pants, a beanie and a mask. Jungkook showed a quick peek at his chest tattoo as he flaunted his muscles. He also held a glass in his hand.

Namjoon and Taehyung joined Jungkook in the next photo as they all posed after their workout. All of them wore black vests and pants as they posed for the camera. While Namjoon flashed the victory sign, Taehyung posed as he gave the thumbs up sign. Jungkook was seen posing in tiny behind them.

BTS ARMY reacts to group members' pics

Sharing the pictures, Sun-ho captioned the post, "1. The same pic with a lot of story (Big JK, Little JK joint training), 2. During the 3rd day of training in LA, (Namjoon, Taehyung, Jungkook). Editing the vlog. #Record #DailyLife." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "This gym was on fire today." A person wrote, "I'm going weak in the knees. Someone help, maybe Jungkook." "How handsome are my boyfriends," read a comment.

"That’s a whole lot of perfection! They are getting better every day. Buff line of BTS," said an Instagram user. A person commented, "Omg, they just get cuter by the day. They have buffed up so much." Another fan wrote, "Whenever I see my man, idk what to do. He is just breathtaking. I'm speechless, like whenever I see him, I wanna roll over the floor because look at him, he is the whole meal."

About BTS

Currently, all the BTS members, Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, are gearing up for their first album in four years. The seven-member group started producing the new album in the US in July. The new record, which will be released in Spring next year, will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022.