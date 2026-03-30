Fitness coach with 9 years of experience exposes 10 weight loss lies, explains how one can eat fast food and lose weight

To help out in this situation, online fitness coach Kev, who goes by the X handle @AskCoachKev, took to the social media platform on March 29 and debunked 10 myths that have been holding people back.

A fitness journey is one that many embark upon, but not all reach their target. Due to the comprehensive nature of the journey, there are many areas to work upon that can appear overwhelming. This has fostered the rise of fitness myths over the years, which often demotivate people from getting started in the first place.

1. You can't eat fast food and lose weight While gorging on fast foods is not healthy eating, occasional indulgence does not have any negative effect on weight loss, provided one keeps the calorie count and protein target in mind, shared Kev. He highlighted two examples of fast food orders:

Chick-fil-A: grilled nuggets + grilled sandwich = 470 cal, 66g protein.

Chipotle: chicken bowl, no cheese/sour cream = 551 cal, 52g protein. “I eat fast food multiple times a week. Still lean. It's just math,” added the fitness coach.

2. You need to meal prep “Meal prep is not a requirement. And most people who meal prep on Sunday are throwing half of it away by Wednesday,” stated Kev. He did note that it was helpful to have a number of go-to meals that are easy to make at hand, which will help one stick to their diet and get all their nutritional requirements.

3. Breakfast doesn't matter A heavy breakfast that is loaded with protein is important for a solid start to the day and ensuring that we do not get hungry soon.

In Kev’s words, “Your first meal sets the tone for the entire day. If it's a bagel and orange juice, you'll be starving by 11am and making bad decisions by 2pm. 50g protein minimum in your first meal. Every single day. Non-negotiable.”

4. Cardio is the best way to lose fat It is a common misconception that cardio is the best way to lose weight, when it is strength training that helps burn fat throughout the day. Therefore, it is better to lift weights first and run later to see better results.

As Kev explained, “A 45-minute lift triggers excess post-exercise oxygen consumption. Your body burns calories for up to 48 hours repairing muscle. A 45-minute run? Stops the second you step off, and you'll eat more calories later.”

5. You need supplements to get results It is not necessary to spend excessively on nutritional supplements. If at all, creatine, whey protein, magnesium and electrolytes are more than enough, believes Kev. The hype about other supplements, he stated, is “marketing, not science.”

6. More time in the gym gives better results It is less about how long one stays in the gym and more about how consistently one works out, noted Kev. “The best program is the one you'll actually show up for,” he highlighted.

7. The scale is the best way to track progress Body weight can fluctuate daily for multiple reasons, including water and sodium intake, sleep and stress, shared Kev. While one can weigh themselves daily, progress should be tracked by considering weekly averages.

8. You need willpower to stay in shape “Willpower is a finite resource. By 7pm it's gone. That's neuroscience, not weakness. Your prefrontal cortex is drained from 10 hours of decisions,” stated Kev. “The fix isn't more willpower. It's a system that doesn't require it. Pre-decided meals. Simple routine. Nothing to think about when you're tired.”

9. You have to cut out carbs Every macronutrient has its role to play within the human body. The problem with not losing weight is not simply the consumption of carbohydrates, but the excess intake of calories through greater quantities of carbohydrate-rich food.

“Cut the excess, not the macronutrient,” suggested Kev.

10. Eat clean or it doesn't count “A chicken breast from Chick-fil-A and a chicken breast you grilled at home do the same thing inside your body. Protein is protein. Calories are calories,” highlighted Kev. “The best diet is the one that fits your actual life. Not the one that looks good on Instagram.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.