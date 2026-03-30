From 226 kg to 91 kg: How 68-year-old American achieved remarkable 135 kg weight loss, thanks to one exercise machine

However, without incorporating exercise and sustainable habits, his old lifestyle crept back in, and his weight gradually climbed to 340 pounds (around 154 kg). By 2023, the long-term effects of his weight fluctuations began to catch up with him. Severe pain in his right knee made daily movement difficult, and doctors recommended a knee replacement , but his BMI of 47.4 meant he didn’t qualify.

At 46, Esposito found himself at his heaviest, tipping the scales at 500 pounds (roughly 226 kg). Feeling ashamed of how he looked and frustrated by failed attempts at various diets, he knew something had to change. He decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery, which initially helped him shed nearly 200 pounds (about 91 kg). “Before surgery, they warn you that most people gain 20 percent of their weight back. After my gastric bypass, I lost approximately 200 pounds,” he recalled in an interview with Men’s Journal .

Staying healthy is never just an option, it’s essential, especially as we age. Yet, losing weight later in life can feel like an uphill battle. For many, the combination of slow metabolism, old habits, and physical limitations makes the journey seem impossible. But 68-year-old Al Esposito is living proof that it’s never too late to reclaim your health. His story proves that even after setbacks and years of struggle, transformation is possible. (Also read: Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 3 mindset shifts that finally made her weight loss stick: 'It forced me to learn how…' )

Determined to get back on track, Esposito committed to serious lifestyle changes, including intermittent fasting, GLP-1 therapy, and regular physical activity. “I even cleared out some junk from my basement,” he said, humorously pointing to small but symbolic steps toward change.

What fueled his remarkable comeback By October 2024, Esposito had reached 285 pounds (about 129 kg) and successfully underwent knee surgery. After completing physical therapy in February 2025, he returned to his weight-loss journey with renewed focus. Inspired by a friend’s suggestion, he bought a rowing machine and started small, with sessions under 20 minutes. Gradually, he increased the duration, eventually rowing for up to 90 minutes a day. “I rowed my first workout on April 1, 2025, weighing 250 pounds (113.3 kg). Today, I’m down to 200 pounds (90.7 kg),” he shared.

Today, Esposito follows a structured yet sustainable routine, eating within a noon-to-8 pm window, controlling portions, avoiding added sugars and artificial substitutes, and allowing occasional drinks in moderation. His journey is a reminder that transformation is never about quick fixes; it’s about persistence, smart choices, and the willingness to keep going, no matter the setbacks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.