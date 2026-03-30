From 226 kg to 91 kg: How 68-year-old American achieved remarkable 135 kg weight loss, thanks to one exercise machine
At 68, Al Esposito transformed his health journey from 226 kg to 91 kg through lifestyle changes, including intermittent fasting and regular exercise.
Staying healthy is never just an option, it’s essential, especially as we age. Yet, losing weight later in life can feel like an uphill battle. For many, the combination of slow metabolism, old habits, and physical limitations makes the journey seem impossible. But 68-year-old Al Esposito is living proof that it’s never too late to reclaim your health. His story proves that even after setbacks and years of struggle, transformation is possible. (Also read: Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 3 mindset shifts that finally made her weight loss stick: 'It forced me to learn how…' )
How Esposito overcame his heaviest weight
At 46, Esposito found himself at his heaviest, tipping the scales at 500 pounds (roughly 226 kg). Feeling ashamed of how he looked and frustrated by failed attempts at various diets, he knew something had to change. He decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery, which initially helped him shed nearly 200 pounds (about 91 kg). “Before surgery, they warn you that most people gain 20 percent of their weight back. After my gastric bypass, I lost approximately 200 pounds,” he recalled in an interview with Men’s Journal.
However, without incorporating exercise and sustainable habits, his old lifestyle crept back in, and his weight gradually climbed to 340 pounds (around 154 kg). By 2023, the long-term effects of his weight fluctuations began to catch up with him. Severe pain in his right knee made daily movement difficult, and doctors recommended a knee replacement, but his BMI of 47.4 meant he didn’t qualify.
Determined to get back on track, Esposito committed to serious lifestyle changes, including intermittent fasting, GLP-1 therapy, and regular physical activity. “I even cleared out some junk from my basement,” he said, humorously pointing to small but symbolic steps toward change.
What fueled his remarkable comeback
By October 2024, Esposito had reached 285 pounds (about 129 kg) and successfully underwent knee surgery. After completing physical therapy in February 2025, he returned to his weight-loss journey with renewed focus. Inspired by a friend’s suggestion, he bought a rowing machine and started small, with sessions under 20 minutes. Gradually, he increased the duration, eventually rowing for up to 90 minutes a day. “I rowed my first workout on April 1, 2025, weighing 250 pounds (113.3 kg). Today, I’m down to 200 pounds (90.7 kg),” he shared.
Today, Esposito follows a structured yet sustainable routine, eating within a noon-to-8 pm window, controlling portions, avoiding added sugars and artificial substitutes, and allowing occasional drinks in moderation. His journey is a reminder that transformation is never about quick fixes; it’s about persistence, smart choices, and the willingness to keep going, no matter the setbacks.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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