Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 3 mindset shifts that finally made her weight loss stick: 'It forced me to learn how…'

But looking back, Kate realises, “It wasn’t my personality, it was my pattern.” Before her bariatric surgery (a medical procedure to help with long-term weight loss), she didn’t know how to cope with hard things. “I escaped them. Numbed them. Avoided them. Through being a teen mum, through loss and grief of my middle child, through a marriage breaking down and having to rebuild my life… food was always there to soften the edges,” she explains.

“There was a time when I didn’t know how to sit with my own life, which led me to weighing over 156kg (344lbs),” shares Kate, opening up about her long journey with weight . “Every hard day felt like something to escape. And for a long time, I thought that was just who I was, someone who struggled and could never stay consistent.”

Losing weight is never easy, and keeping it off can feel even harder. Many try countless diets and workouts , only to struggle with results that don’t last. A woman named Kate Daniel, who lost over 70 kg, shares in her March 24 Instagram post 3 key changes that finally helped her make her transformation permanent. (Also read: Taiwanese singer’s ‘vacuum belly’ weight-loss stunt at live show sparks online debate: ‘Slimness does not equal beauty…' )

After surgery, Kate’s coping mechanisms had to change. “That option wasn’t the same anymore. I couldn’t rely on food in the way I used to. That’s where my mindset around weight loss started to change,” she says.

Her transformation, losing over 70kg (154lbs), wasn’t just physical. “It forced me to learn how to be in my life without needing to numb it. And this is the part that’s been missing from sustainable weight loss management,” Kate adds.

What mindset shifts helped her maintain lasting weight loss She explains the key to lasting change: “If your thoughts drive your mood and your mood drives your actions… your results will always feel out of your control until you know how to neutralise them. So instead of trying to be ‘perfect,’ I focused on three simple steps.”

1. Pause it “Instead of reacting straight away, I pause. I acknowledge what I’m feeling and ask myself what I actually need in that moment,” Kate shares.

2. Feel it “I stopped trying to shut my emotions down,” she says. “I give myself permission to feel the feelings, but I also stopped letting them take over my whole day.”

3. Flip it “I step outside of my own head and ask, ‘What would I say to a friend right now?’ It creates space between the story and what’s actually true, with self-compassion,” Kate explains.

She emphasises, “Sustainable weight loss isn’t built on your best days. It’s built on how you show up when life gives you every reason not to. And that’s the difference between starting over or finally breaking the cycle and maintaining your weight loss for life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.