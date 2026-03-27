From 71kg to 63kg: Switching from a regular plate to a section plate helped me control portions and lose weight
After years of workouts with little change, a simple section plate method helped me to control portions, reduce cravings, and lose 8kg. Here's my journey.
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At 71kg, I often felt sluggish and very uncomfortable in my own body. The strange part is that I was not someone who avoided exercise. For the past five years, I had been fairly consistent with movement. Four of those years were spent practising Hatha yoga. The last year involved regular gym sessions with a personal trainer, and somehow, the change was never visible The scale barely moved, and I would occasionally lose an inch or two, feel encouraged for a few weeks, and then the bloating would return. The cycle kept repeating. And the frustration with my own body led to a lot of attempts at crash dieting and failing.
Neha Ravi KhandelwalRead moreRead less
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
My meals looked structured on paper. Three proper meals a day, mostly home-cooked. But the real issue sat quietly in the background. What I had been severely ignoring was portion sizes and proportions. Then, a very simple idea came up during a late-night conversation with “Chat GPT” about my food habits. Portion control using a section plate.
The funny part is that these plates were already in my kitchen. My kids used them every day because they were easier than juggling a plate and several bowls.
Four months later, I am at 63kg. The biggest shift came from one simple realisation that the transformation does not come from eating less food. It comes from eating the right proportions.
The problem with eyeballing portions on your plate
For years, I trusted my instincts when serving food. If the meal was homemade and reasonably balanced, I assumed the quantity would sort itself out. But reality works differently.
Large plates and open bowls make it very easy to keep adding just a little more. A scoop of rice becomes two. Pasta quietly multiplies in the bowl. I even tried calorie-tracking apps for a while. They worked for a few days, and then the constant logging in and snapping photos before very meal became tiring. A section plate removed that entire mental load. The boundaries were already there in front of me. No counting. No measuring. Just a clear visual reminder at every meal. This has made my daily lunch a very easy meal. Effortless portion control, thanks to the section plate, has just made it a no-brainer and ensured I eat smarter.
Breaking down the plate
My section plate system did not begin perfectly. In the early days, the largest section was still filled with rice. Old habits take time to adjust. Gradually, after far too many late-night doom scrolling through portion control content, I started shifting the proportions. Today, the plate looks very different.
• Half the plate for fibrous vegetables
This is now the largest section. Think sautéed beans, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cucumber salads or any vegetable that adds volume and fibre.
• The second largest section for carbohydrates
Rice still appears on my plate regularly. I never removed it. The difference is that it now sits in a defined space instead of quietly taking over the entire meal.
• Smaller sections for dal, protein and extras
These sections usually hold dal, condiments and sometimes protein such as paneer, chicken, eggs or lentils.
• An unexpected side effect
My cook noticed the shift before anyone else. She joked that our household rice consumption dropped by half once I stopped serving it generously.
Without any complicated calculations, the plate has naturally created a better balance between fibre, protein and carbs.
My four-month timeline
|Phase
|What changed
|Month 1: The adjustment
|The first few weeks were about retraining my eye. Portions that once looked normal suddenly seemed excessive. There was also the usual early drop in water weight once carb-heavy plates were reduced slightly.
|Months 2 and 3: The rhythm
|This phase felt surprisingly smooth. Clothes began fitting better, and my energy during the day felt far more stable. The biggest surprise was cravings. As fibre and protein increased and carb-heavy portions reduced, the constant urge for junk food faded, and meals felt far more satisfying.
|Month 4: The goal
|By the fourth month, the scale showed 63kg. More importantly, the plate had quietly become a habit. I no longer thought of it as a diet trick. It simply became the way I served food every day.
Practical tips that helped me stay consistent
Respect the plate boundaries
A section plate works only if you avoid piling food vertically. The sections exist for a reason.
Start with vegetables
Many meals begin with the vegetable portion. That fibre signals fullness earlier and slows down the rest of the meal.
Apply the idea outside the home
Restaurants obviously do not serve section plates, so I follow a simple routine. I start with a large plate of salad. That part is non-negotiable. After that, I pick either a starter or a main course instead of both and focus on protein options like paneer or chicken.
Stay hydrated
Water plays a quiet but important role. Proper hydration makes meals more satisfying, and random snacking drops.
The psychological shift
The most surprising change has been mental. Carbs still have a designated space on my plate, so there is no anxiety around eating rice. Food now feels balanced instead of restrictive. I look at the plate and see vegetables, protein and carbs sitting together in sensible portions. Once that balance became routine, cravings dropped naturally and eating felt easier and less about taste in quantity and more about enjoying the little bites.
The 8kg weight loss happened over four steady months through consistency and simple structure. I cannot subtract the contribution of a regular workout plan from just eating right. You cannot remove one part of the equation and help the other to work, which, in my case, over the last five years, has shown that simply working out was clearly “not working out”. A section plate created boundaries that my habits clearly needed. If you feel curious, try this for just one meal a day and see how it feels.
Sometimes, the simplest changes create the biggest shifts.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More
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