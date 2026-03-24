Should you exercise during Navratri fasting? Physiotherapist reveals suitable workouts
Find out what kind of exercises are most appropriate during fasting, especially since your energy levels may vary. Let's hear from an expert.
During Navratri, devotees observe fasts and abstain from certain foods. Food intake often drops as one prioritises Navratri-friendly meals, which include substitutes like kuttu flour and samak rice.
ALSO READ: Fasting this Navratri? Metabolic surgeon reveals what happens to your body when you fast
Along with this, foods such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, sabudana, and fresh fruits are commonly consumed, with meals typically prepared using minimal spices. During this time, the body may also need to adjust to lower energy levels.
It shines a light on the vital question: should one continue exercising as they were during fasting? Or are there any adjustments they should make? Irrespective of the type of fast, changes in energy sources, that is, food intake, can affect how the body functions and responds to physical activity.
We have asked Dr Jayaprakash Jayavelu, chief physiotherapist at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram and Delhi, who walked us through how safe exercising is during fasting.
Intensity of working out needs slight alteration
Since the food categories are more restricted with fewer strong sources of protein, especially if you are a regular animal protein consumer and you are fasting, the energy level will differ.
The physiotherapist advised, "Stick to light or moderate stuff, 'cause your body might not handle super intense workouts with less fuel.”
You mustn't exert too much pressure, otherwise you would be at risk of, as Dr Jayavelu mentioned, dizziness, weakness and dehydration.
Usually, the workout mindset is all about levelling up, challenging yourself to go to the next level, pick heavier sets or walk more steps, but the physiotherapist firmly worded that the priority should be to stay active, keep blood flowing and ‘not try to break any records.’
What kind of exercises should you do while fasting?
Next, we asked if there was any special type of workout one should go for? The physiotherapist suggested low-impact workouts while fasting. “Things like walking, stretching, yoga, and light strength training are good choices,” he noted. Barring low-impact exercises, breathing exercises also prove to be valuable. Dr Jayavelu stated they help to keep both mind and body calm.
Two things to keep in mind while fasting
Fasting during Navratri is cultural in nature and provides a great opportunity to get closer to the spiritual force, but keeping certain essentials in mind averts any untoward health incidents.
The physiotherapist pointed to the first, which is workout timing and advised that it is best to exercise after your body has acquired some energy. “Exercise after a light meal or after eating some fruit.” Exercising on an empty stomach, especially when you are taking in less food than usual, may lead to fatigue or discomfort. The next point, he emphasised, is to stay well hydrated. His recommendations for hydration include coconut water, lemon water and even plain water so that the electrolytes stay balanced.
When should you stop exercising during fasting?
However, it is vital to pay attention to the body's signals, as it usually gives signs when it is stressed. The expert explains one should be wary of signs like dizziness, extreme tiredness, and muscle cramps. In such cases, it is better to rest, stop or change your exercise.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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