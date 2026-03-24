Should you exercise during Navratri fasting? Physiotherapist reveals suitable workouts

During Navratri, devotees observe fasts and abstain from certain foods. Food intake often drops as one prioritises Navratri-friendly meals, which include substitutes like kuttu flour and samak rice.



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Along with this, foods such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, sabudana, and fresh fruits are commonly consumed, with meals typically prepared using minimal spices. During this time, the body may also need to adjust to lower energy levels. Should you exercise while you are fasting? We have asked a specialist who stated interesting insights. (Unsplash)

It shines a light on the vital question: should one continue exercising as they were during fasting? Or are there any adjustments they should make? Irrespective of the type of fast, changes in energy sources, that is, food intake, can affect how the body functions and responds to physical activity.

We have asked Dr Jayaprakash Jayavelu, chief physiotherapist at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram and Delhi, who walked us through how safe exercising is during fasting.

Intensity of working out needs slight alteration Since the food categories are more restricted with fewer strong sources of protein, especially if you are a regular animal protein consumer and you are fasting, the energy level will differ.

The physiotherapist advised, "Stick to light or moderate stuff, 'cause your body might not handle super intense workouts with less fuel.”

You mustn't exert too much pressure, otherwise you would be at risk of, as Dr Jayavelu mentioned, dizziness, weakness and dehydration.

Usually, the workout mindset is all about levelling up, challenging yourself to go to the next level, pick heavier sets or walk more steps, but the physiotherapist firmly worded that the priority should be to stay active, keep blood flowing and ‘not try to break any records.’