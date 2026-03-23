Fasting this Navratri? Metabolic surgeon reveals what happens to your body when you fast

Fasting has become a common lifestyle practice today. It involves abstaining from food for a certain period and eating only within specific time windows. People fast for a variety of reasons, ranging from spiritual and religious beliefs to dietary goals, whether it is intermittent fasting, weight loss, or Navratri fasting for spiritual purposes.



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It brings forward an important question to light: what does fasting actually do to your body, and how does it affect metabolism, the process by which your body converts food and drinks into energy? When you go for long periods without eating, what exactly happens in this gap?

To understand what happens in your body during fasting, especially at a time when many people are observing Chaitra Navratri and maintaining proper fasts, it becomes vital to be aware of the healthy parameters of fasting, so that one can avoid potential health issues stemming from flawed fasting behaviours.

HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Arush Sabharwal, a bariatric and metabolic surgeon at SCOD (Surgical Centre for Obesity and Diabetes) Clinic, to understand how this change in eating habits affects the body and metabolism.

What happens to your body during fasting? The bariatric surgeon spoke about fasting in the context of Navratri, highlighting some of the common dietary practices followed during the nine days. He explained the typical food choices, saying, "During Navratri, people avoid consuming grains, packaged foods, and refined sugars in favour of more fruits, nuts, milk products, and certain flours like kuttu and singhara.”

He also observed that there is, in general, a higher intake of healthier food items during this period.



How does this help? And what does it mean from a metabolic context? The surgeon described, “Your body adjusts to this reduction in food consumption by making optimal use of stored energy. This reduction in the frequency of meals consumed gives your digestive system a break.”

So when your body goes on some periods without food, the body taps into internal stored sources, like fat, while reducing the burden on the digestive system. This break is helpful as bloating goes down, along with other gut-related issues that may happen because of overeating. One is also at an advantage to gain better hunger-satiety awareness. This may not be apparent on regular days, especially if you frequently keep snacking.

During this break, the gut receives nutrient-dense food, with a significant slash on processed and sugar-laden foods, all of which contribute to better digestion. But the surgeon brought to attention, “It should be noted that your body only adjusts to your pattern of consumption.”

It shows that the body adapts to your eating pattern. This pushes away the possibility of any permanent change. Let's take a detailed look at how fasting affects metabolic health.

Does fasting boost metabolism? Since fasting is usually perceived as a form of cleansing or a break for the body, does it also boost metabolism? A faster metabolism is hailed as the ultimate goal for those trying to lose weight. It raises another important question: Does fasting actually result in a faster metabolism?



The surgeon dispelled this misconception and shed light on the reality: “Fasting for a short period of time does not boost metabolism in a significant manner, as commonly believed.”

But don't be disappointed, as he did not entirely dismiss fasting. In fact, it can help regulate your metabolism and lead to healthier outcomes when done mindfully. The doctor listed the following benefits:

Better portion control Less dependence on sweet and junk food Healthy eating habits But one should be wary of certain fasting foods. The surgeon named fried potatoes, sabudana khichdi, or sweets, as they may offset the advantages of fasting