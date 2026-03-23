Fasting this Navratri? Metabolic surgeon reveals what happens to your body when you fast
Are you expecting to lose weight at the end of the nine-day fast? Learn from a surgeon, if you may be rewarded with faster metabolism. Or is it a myth?
Fasting has become a common lifestyle practice today. It involves abstaining from food for a certain period and eating only within specific time windows. People fast for a variety of reasons, ranging from spiritual and religious beliefs to dietary goals, whether it is intermittent fasting, weight loss, or Navratri fasting for spiritual purposes.
ALSO READ: Can fasting improve brain health? Neurologist shares what happens when you do intermittent fasting
It brings forward an important question to light: what does fasting actually do to your body, and how does it affect metabolism, the process by which your body converts food and drinks into energy? When you go for long periods without eating, what exactly happens in this gap?
To understand what happens in your body during fasting, especially at a time when many people are observing Chaitra Navratri and maintaining proper fasts, it becomes vital to be aware of the healthy parameters of fasting, so that one can avoid potential health issues stemming from flawed fasting behaviours.
HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Arush Sabharwal, a bariatric and metabolic surgeon at SCOD (Surgical Centre for Obesity and Diabetes) Clinic, to understand how this change in eating habits affects the body and metabolism.
What happens to your body during fasting?
The bariatric surgeon spoke about fasting in the context of Navratri, highlighting some of the common dietary practices followed during the nine days. He explained the typical food choices, saying, "During Navratri, people avoid consuming grains, packaged foods, and refined sugars in favour of more fruits, nuts, milk products, and certain flours like kuttu and singhara.”
He also observed that there is, in general, a higher intake of healthier food items during this period.
How does this help? And what does it mean from a metabolic context? The surgeon described, “Your body adjusts to this reduction in food consumption by making optimal use of stored energy. This reduction in the frequency of meals consumed gives your digestive system a break.”
So when your body goes on some periods without food, the body taps into internal stored sources, like fat, while reducing the burden on the digestive system. This break is helpful as bloating goes down, along with other gut-related issues that may happen because of overeating. One is also at an advantage to gain better hunger-satiety awareness. This may not be apparent on regular days, especially if you frequently keep snacking.
During this break, the gut receives nutrient-dense food, with a significant slash on processed and sugar-laden foods, all of which contribute to better digestion. But the surgeon brought to attention, “It should be noted that your body only adjusts to your pattern of consumption.”
It shows that the body adapts to your eating pattern. This pushes away the possibility of any permanent change. Let's take a detailed look at how fasting affects metabolic health.
Does fasting boost metabolism?
Since fasting is usually perceived as a form of cleansing or a break for the body, does it also boost metabolism? A faster metabolism is hailed as the ultimate goal for those trying to lose weight. It raises another important question: Does fasting actually result in a faster metabolism?
The surgeon dispelled this misconception and shed light on the reality: “Fasting for a short period of time does not boost metabolism in a significant manner, as commonly believed.”
But don't be disappointed, as he did not entirely dismiss fasting. In fact, it can help regulate your metabolism and lead to healthier outcomes when done mindfully. The doctor listed the following benefits:
- Better portion control
- Less dependence on sweet and junk food
- Healthy eating habits
But one should be wary of certain fasting foods. The surgeon named fried potatoes, sabudana khichdi, or sweets, as they may offset the advantages of fasting
Smart Fasting: Do’s and Don’ts for Navratri fasting
For Navratri fasting, especially, the surgeon shared these dos and don’ts:
Do:
- Include protein-rich foods like yoghurt, paneer, and nuts
- Stay hydrated with water, coconut water, and buttermilk
- Eat fruits for natural energy
Don't:
- Deep-fried fasting snacks
- Excess sugar in desserts and beverages
- Long periods of starvation followed by overeating
In the end, he reminded two things: balanced fasting helps maintain energy levels and prevents fatigue or binge eating. And second is that weight loss cannot be achieved in nine days, but it helps to take a step towards healthy and conscious eating.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.