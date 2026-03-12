Diabetologist with 24 years of experience shares his weight loss journey, how he went from 109 kg to 72 kg

According to the diabetologist, he led a busy, hectic, and sedentary lifestyle, which caused him to feel stressed. However, when he decided to change things around, he did not resort to extreme diets or shortcuts.

There are several weight-loss stories available online that aim to inspire others to break the cycle. Among them, Dr Brijmohan Arora, a diabetologist with over 24 years of experience practising in Dwarka, New Delhi, shared his personal weight loss journey on Instagram on March 12 and highlighted the importance of structured exercise, metabolic correction, and discipline.

Weight loss is an uphill battle. When you lead a stressful, busy lifestyle, it becomes more difficult to manage your diet, maintain a caloric deficit , and work out at least 3 times a week. Amid this, it is important to remember that sustainable choices and a disciplined lifestyle can help you in the long term.

So, what helped him? “Just structured exercise, metabolic correction, and discipline,” the expert revealed. He further stressed that safe weight loss is about insulin control, muscle preservation, sleep, and long-term habits.

As for what led to the weight gain, the diabetologist revealed that he used to work ‘very hard’ at his job, which also led to weekly parties and sometimes consumption of alcohol, late nights, sweets addiction, and eating out. Moreover, a few other factors shot his weight up to 109+ kg, including:

Highly sedentary lifestyle

No exercise

Moved less

Took unnecessary

Stress This, in turn, caused low self-confidence. However, when he adopted sustainable habits, ‘something changed deep inside him.’ Now, his will to move and exercise is sky high, and he has dropped his weight to approximately 72 kg. “Fat loss without muscle loss. Sugar control without crash dieting. Sustainable, Clinical. Proven,” the diabetologist highlighted, noting the solution to weight loss.

What is the best way to kickstart weight loss? According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a lifestyle with good nutrition, regular physical activity, stress management, and enough sleep supports a healthy weight. People who lose weight at a gradual, steady pace—about 1 to 2 pounds a week—are more likely to keep the weight off than people who lose weight more quickly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.