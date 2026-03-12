Mental health amid Iran-US war: Psychiatrist shares advice for Indians, says ‘limit exposure to continuous news updates’
As tensions escalate across the Middle East in early 2026, including recent airstrikes and maritime conflict in the Persian Gulf, millions of Indians living in the region and their families back home are facing a significant psychological burden. Mental health experts are warning of a rise in 'transnational anxiety' — a state of persistent stress caused by worry over loved ones living in conflict zones. Also read | Dal makhni vs geopolitics: How Delhi restaurants are trying to adapt as LPG shortage looms amid Iran-US-Israel war
To address this, Dr Anitha Chandra, consultant psychiatrist at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, shared comprehensive advice on managing mental health during this period of uncertainty.
Understanding 'transnational anxiety'
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandra explained that international crises like the current tensions around Iran can trigger intense psychological distress for the Indian diaspora and their kin – the physical distance between families does not mitigate the emotional impact of conflict.
"I see that international conflicts like the recent crisis around Iran and tensions spreading across the Persian Gulf can create strong emotional stress for families living in India whose loved ones work abroad, especially in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait," Dr Chandra said.
She noted that the symptoms are often pervasive and debilitating: "Many families experience transnational anxiety, where constant worry about relatives living in a conflict-affected region leads to stress, fear, sleep disturbance, and emotional exhaustion. People may repeatedly check the news, call family members many times a day, and imagine worst-case situations, which increases anxiety instead of reducing it."
Here are her practical tips for families at a glance:
⦿ Schedule check-ins
⦿ Filter social media
⦿ Focus on the present
Managing information and communication
A primary driver of this anxiety is the '24-hour news cycle', which can make distant threats feel immediate and personal. Hence, Dr Chandra strongly advised setting boundaries with media consumption. She said: "One important step is to limit exposure to continuous news updates. Watching disturbing news every hour can make the mind feel that danger is happening immediately, even if the loved one is safe. Families should choose one or two trusted news updates a day instead of constant monitoring."
Regarding communication with family members in the Gulf, she suggested a structured approach to prevent it from becoming a source of stress: “It is also helpful to maintain regular communication with relatives in the Gulf, but not in a way that becomes obsessive. Fixing a specific time for daily calls or messages can provide reassurance and stability for both sides.”
Maintaining routine and physical health
Anxiety often disrupts daily life, but Dr Chandra highlighted that sticking to a schedule is a powerful tool for emotional regulation. She said, "Another practical step is to keep daily routines normal. Eating meals on time, sleeping properly, going to work, and continuing household responsibilities help the brain stay balanced. When people stop their routines because of worry, anxiety tends to grow stronger."
She also recommended physical intervention to manage the body’s stress response: "Physical activity such as walking, simple breathing exercises, or light yoga can calm the nervous system and reduce stress hormones."
Support systems and protecting children
Isolation can exacerbate fear, making it essential for families to reach out to their communities and be mindful of the youngest members of the household. "Families should also openly talk about their worries instead of suppressing them. Sharing concerns with trusted friends, relatives, or community groups can reduce the feeling of isolation," Dr Chandra advised.
She issued a specific warning regarding children, who are often silent observers of parental stress: "Parents should also be mindful of children in the family. Children may hear news or adult conversations and feel scared even if they do not fully understand the situation. Adults should reassure them in simple words and avoid exposing them to disturbing news images."
When to seek professional help
While self-care strategies are effective for many, some may require clinical intervention if the anxiety becomes unmanageable. "If anxiety becomes severe, with symptoms such as constant panic, inability to sleep, or loss of appetite, it is important to consult a mental health professional early," Dr Chandra concluded, adding, "In times of international conflict, emotional support, balanced information, and healthy routines can help families protect their mental well-being while staying connected to their loved ones abroad."
National helplines
It is perfectly natural to feel a sense of 'transnational anxiety' when loved ones are far away in a conflict-affected region. Reaching out for support is a sign of strength and a proactive step toward maintaining your well-being. In India, several government and non-profit organisations provide free, confidential, and 24/7 mental health support.
You could try Tele-MANAS, the government's primary mental health initiative. It offers support in over 20 languages and is available 24/7. Call: 14416 or 1800-891-4416.
Another option is KIRAN (Mental Health Rehabilitation): Launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, this helpline provides early screening and psychological support in 13 languages. Call: 1800-599-0019.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
