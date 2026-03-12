Mental health amid Iran-US war: Psychiatrist shares advice for Indians, says ‘limit exposure to continuous news updates’

As tensions escalate across the Middle East in early 2026, including recent airstrikes and maritime conflict in the Persian Gulf, millions of Indians living in the region and their families back home are facing a significant psychological burden. Mental health experts are warning of a rise in 'transnational anxiety' — a state of persistent stress caused by worry over loved ones living in conflict zones. Also read | Dal makhni vs geopolitics: How Delhi restaurants are trying to adapt as LPG shortage looms amid Iran-US-Israel war Feeling anxious about loved ones in the Middle East? Dr Anitha Chandra shares tips to manage 'transnational anxiety'. (Freepik)

To address this, Dr Anitha Chandra, consultant psychiatrist at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, shared comprehensive advice on managing mental health during this period of uncertainty.

Understanding 'transnational anxiety' In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandra explained that international crises like the current tensions around Iran can trigger intense psychological distress for the Indian diaspora and their kin – the physical distance between families does not mitigate the emotional impact of conflict.

"I see that international conflicts like the recent crisis around Iran and tensions spreading across the Persian Gulf can create strong emotional stress for families living in India whose loved ones work abroad, especially in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait," Dr Chandra said.

She noted that the symptoms are often pervasive and debilitating: "Many families experience transnational anxiety, where constant worry about relatives living in a conflict-affected region leads to stress, fear, sleep disturbance, and emotional exhaustion. People may repeatedly check the news, call family members many times a day, and imagine worst-case situations, which increases anxiety instead of reducing it."

Here are her practical tips:

Managing information and communication A primary driver of this anxiety is the '24-hour news cycle', which can make distant threats feel immediate and personal. Hence, Dr Chandra strongly advised setting boundaries with media consumption. She said: "One important step is to limit exposure to continuous news updates. Watching disturbing news every hour can make the mind feel that danger is happening immediately, even if the loved one is safe. Families should choose one or two trusted news updates a day instead of constant monitoring."

Regarding communication with family members in the Gulf, she suggested a structured approach to prevent it from becoming a source of stress: “It is also helpful to maintain regular communication with relatives in the Gulf, but not in a way that becomes obsessive. Fixing a specific time for daily calls or messages can provide reassurance and stability for both sides.”