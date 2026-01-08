Fitness coach shares 5 hacks to lose fat faster in caloric deficit: ‘If scale is not going down you are eating too much’

Fat loss is an uphill battle that you can conquer only when you have your lifestyle back on track by following a healthy diet, working out regularly, having a healthy sleep cycle, walking 10k steps, and maintaining good mental health. However, these healthy practices also come with a catch. Doesn’t matter what superfoods you eat or special diet you’re on. To lose weight, you must burn more calories than you consume.(Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev on Pexels)

On September 27, Jared Evans, an online fitness coach, revealed hacks in an Instagram reel that can help individuals lose fat faster during a caloric deficit if they keep a few key points in mind. Sharing the video, he wrote, “I could have lost fat in a calorie deficit so much faster if only I had known...” Here's what the fitness educator shared:

1.) No calorie deficit = no fat loss

According to Jared, eating clean doesn’t guarantee fat loss. Moreover, it doesn’t matter what superfoods you eat or special diet you’re on, you will only lose fat when you burn more calories than you consume to lose weight. “If the scale is not going down, you are still eating too much, it’s that simple,” he explained.

2.) You don’t need hours of cardio + lifting weights

According to the fitness coach, your diet is the most crucial factor in losing weight, not hours of cardio or lifting weights in the gym. He explained, “A lot of people focus on the wrong things for their specific goal. If you want to lose fat, focus on your diet first; that will make the largest impact.”

3.) Progress isn’t going to be linear

During your weight loss journey, progress won't be linear, per the fitness coach. “The scale is going to go up and down and sometimes stall. Fat loss is about trends over time. Track your weight so you can visually see the trends and where you stall and need to adjust. Fat loss is a strategy game,” he stressed.

4.) Fasted cardio isn’t magic

Many individuals, when trying to lose weight, do fasted cardio in the hope that it will help them shed more fat. However, per the fitness coach, cardio before breakfast doesn’t burn more fat. He explained, “Fat loss is about total calories in vs out; it doesn’t matter how you choose to spread your calories out. Some people prefer to fast and eat one or two large meals. Some people like to eat more frequently, smaller meals.”

5.) Muscle = Metabolism booster

Cardio and running help with endurance, but won’t build muscle and reshape your frame, the fitness coach notes. Since muscle boosts your metabolism, thereby aiding fat loss, having more muscle is what creates lasting fat loss. “Your body burns more calories when you have a higher muscle mass,” he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.