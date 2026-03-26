Chennai fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares cheat sheet to guarantee weight loss: 6 simple steps

Chennai-based fitness trainer Raj Ganpath, who brings 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, has shared a simple six-step cheat sheet to guarantee weight loss. In an Instagram video shared on March 25, the fitness coach highlights, “Here is your weight loss checklist. If you can do these six things consistently for the next four to six weeks, you will slowly but surely lose weight.”

Trying to lose weight can often feel frustrating – especially when you’re putting in the effort but the scale refuses to budge. With so much conflicting advice around diet and fitness, it’s easy to feel confused about what actually works. The truth is, sustainable weight loss doesn’t always require extreme changes, but rather a set of simple, consistent habits that work together to create results over time.

Walk regularly Raj emphasises that daily movement matters more than hitting a perfect step count. He encourages walking as much as you can each day, regardless of the number of steps or calories burned. Even a modest 1,000 steps can burn roughly 30 to 40 calories, and every bit adds up – so the more you’re able to do, the better for your overall health.

He explains, “Walk as much as you can every day. The exact number of steps doesn't matter, but remember, for every 1,000 steps you take, you burn about 30 to 40 calories. So, if you can walk 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day, you will burn between 250 to 400 calories, which is excellent.”

Exercise on alternate days Raj recommends exercising at least four days a week, with a balanced mix of two days dedicated to strength training and two days focused on endurance. He adds that while increasing the number of workout days can offer additional benefits, maintaining a minimum of four days is key for supporting weight loss and building consistency.

The fitness trainer explains, “Exercise at least four days a week – two days of strength training and two days of endurance training. Don't overthink it. If you can, add in a couple more days. If you can't, don't worry about it.”

Prioritise lean proteins and vegetables Raj recommends prioritising lean protein and vegetables in your daily diet, making them a central part of every meal. He suggests including a source of protein and a variety of vegetables each time you eat, while being mindful to choose options that aren’t high in excess fat or heavily processed – such as avoiding deep-fried preparations.

He elaborates, “Maximise the amount of lean protein and vegetables you eat. That means the majority of your plate during any meal should be protein and vegetables. Any kind of protein, any kind of vegetable. Just make sure it's not oily, fried, creamy, or rich in any way.”

Minimise sugar, starchy and fatty foods Raj advises reducing your intake of sugary, starchy, and high-fat foods as much as possible. While there’s no need to eliminate them completely, keeping them to a minimum can make it easier to maintain a calorie deficit – supporting more effective and sustainable weight loss.

He explains, “Minimise sugars, starches, and fatty foods. You don't have to eliminate them, but you most definitely need to reduce them. Minimise them if you want to create a calorie deficit and lose weight.”

Drink enough water Raj recommends maintaining adequate hydration by aiming for at least two litres of water daily. While drinking more can offer additional benefits, the key is to stay consistently well hydrated to support weight management and overall health.

He highlights, “Drink at least two litres of water every day. If you need to drink more, do so, but make sure you're sufficiently hydrated.”

Prioritise sleep Raj recommends making at least seven hours of sleep a daily priority. While you may not always hit that target every night, aiming for it consistently – and ensuring you get at least 50 hours of sleep over the week – can significantly support recovery, energy levels, and aid in overall weight loss.

He explains, “Sleep at least seven hours every day. You may not be able to do this every single day like clockwork, and that's okay. Try and get about 50 hours of sleep every single week.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.