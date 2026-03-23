Chennai fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares 3 strategies to stay consistent when life gets challenging

Chennai-based fitness trainer Raj Ganpath, who brings 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, has shared three practical strategies to help you stay consistent with your fitness routine. In an Instagram video posted on March 23, he highlights that even when life gets busy or challenging, it doesn’t mean abandoning your daily healthy habits – small, consistent efforts still make a difference.

Staying consistent is often considered the backbone of any fitness routine , but in reality, not every day looks the same. Busy schedules, unexpected challenges, and low-energy days can make it tempting to skip workouts or abandon healthy habits altogether. However, consistency doesn’t always mean doing everything perfectly – it’s about showing up in whatever way you can. Even small efforts on difficult days can help maintain momentum and prevent you from falling off track completely.

Reduce intensity but don't drop the habit It’s not always possible to stick to a perfect routine, especially when life gets in the way. Raj emphasises that on such days, the goal should be to reduce the intensity rather than abandon the habit altogether. Whether it’s exercise, diet, or sleep, maintaining some level of consistency matters – because protecting the habit is key to staying on track in the long run.

He explains, “Reduce the intensity, but do not drop the habit. It could be exercise, walking, sleep, protein, anything. It is impossible to be perfect every day. No one can because everyone has good days and bad days. So, when you have a crazy day, do less, but don't not do. Can't do a great exercise session, that's okay. Do whatever you can. Can't walk 10,000 steps, that's fine. Walk 4,000 or 5,000 steps. Can't get all the protein you need for the day, that's absolutely okay. Eat whatever is available. Always remember to protect the habits.”

Never miss two days in a row The fitness coach emphasises that you should never miss two days in a row. Missing one day is normal, but you should make it a point to get back on track the very next day. While a single missed day can be a slip, two consecutive days can quickly turn into a habit.

Raj explains, “Never miss two days in a row. It could be anything. Missing one day is fine. It happens to everyone. It is unavoidable. But when it does happen to you, promise yourself that you will not miss it the next day. Make the next day mandatory because once is a mistake, but twice can be the start of a new habit.”

Do the least that’s possible Amid a busy schedule and multiple commitments, Raj recommends asking yourself what is the least you can do on a given day. Even if it feels too small to make a difference, he stresses that it still counts – because showing up, even minimally, helps keep the habit alive.

He explains, “Ask yourself, what is the least I can do today? And do it, because some days it feels like it's so small I may as well not do it. It's not going to make a difference. But trust me when I say this, it all counts. It all matters. And most importantly, the least you can do today is the habit thread that connects yesterday and tomorrow.”

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