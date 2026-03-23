Chennai fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares 3 strategies to stay consistent when life gets challenging
Not every day looks the same and maintaining fitness habits can become difficult when life gets crazy. Raj shares 3 ways that can help you with consistency.
Staying consistent is often considered the backbone of any fitness routine, but in reality, not every day looks the same. Busy schedules, unexpected challenges, and low-energy days can make it tempting to skip workouts or abandon healthy habits altogether. However, consistency doesn’t always mean doing everything perfectly – it’s about showing up in whatever way you can. Even small efforts on difficult days can help maintain momentum and prevent you from falling off track completely.
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Chennai-based fitness trainer Raj Ganpath, who brings 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, has shared three practical strategies to help you stay consistent with your fitness routine. In an Instagram video posted on March 23, he highlights that even when life gets busy or challenging, it doesn’t mean abandoning your daily healthy habits – small, consistent efforts still make a difference.
Reduce intensity but don't drop the habit
It’s not always possible to stick to a perfect routine, especially when life gets in the way. Raj emphasises that on such days, the goal should be to reduce the intensity rather than abandon the habit altogether. Whether it’s exercise, diet, or sleep, maintaining some level of consistency matters – because protecting the habit is key to staying on track in the long run.
He explains, “Reduce the intensity, but do not drop the habit. It could be exercise, walking, sleep, protein, anything. It is impossible to be perfect every day. No one can because everyone has good days and bad days. So, when you have a crazy day, do less, but don't not do. Can't do a great exercise session, that's okay. Do whatever you can. Can't walk 10,000 steps, that's fine. Walk 4,000 or 5,000 steps. Can't get all the protein you need for the day, that's absolutely okay. Eat whatever is available. Always remember to protect the habits.”
Never miss two days in a row
The fitness coach emphasises that you should never miss two days in a row. Missing one day is normal, but you should make it a point to get back on track the very next day. While a single missed day can be a slip, two consecutive days can quickly turn into a habit.
Raj explains, “Never miss two days in a row. It could be anything. Missing one day is fine. It happens to everyone. It is unavoidable. But when it does happen to you, promise yourself that you will not miss it the next day. Make the next day mandatory because once is a mistake, but twice can be the start of a new habit.”
Do the least that’s possible
Amid a busy schedule and multiple commitments, Raj recommends asking yourself what is the least you can do on a given day. Even if it feels too small to make a difference, he stresses that it still counts – because showing up, even minimally, helps keep the habit alive.
He explains, “Ask yourself, what is the least I can do today? And do it, because some days it feels like it's so small I may as well not do it. It's not going to make a difference. But trust me when I say this, it all counts. It all matters. And most importantly, the least you can do today is the habit thread that connects yesterday and tomorrow.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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