Expert warns against side effects of overheating during exercise; suggests 6 easy tips to stay cool

Summer workouts can be rewarding, as sweating increases while you walk, run, or perform exercises. However, intense physical activity combined with rising temperatures can sometimes cause the body to overheat. That’s why having the right gym essentials, such as moisture-wicking workout wear, is important for a more comfortable and effective exercise experience. Essentials to prevent overheating at the gym (Freepik)

If mid to high intensity workouts make you feel dizzy or fatigued, it may not always mean that your iron levels are low. In many cases, it could be a sign that your body is overheating. Opting for a breathable and suitable workout essential can help regulate body temperature.

Dr Indramani Upadhyay, MPT Orthopaedics and Head of Department – Physiotherapy at the Centre for Knee & Hip Care, tells Health Shots: “With growing awareness of fitness, more people are engaging in intense workouts at gyms. While exercise is essential for maintaining physical and mental health, it is also critical to prevent the body from overheating during exercise. Overheating can cause fatigue, dizziness, dehydration, muscle cramps, and, in severe cases, heat exhaustion or stroke. Understanding the causes and implementing appropriate preventive measures can help people exercise safely and effectively.”

What causes overheating in the gym? Overheating during workouts typically occurs when the body generates more heat than it can dissipate. This can happen due to several factors such as high-intensity exercise without adequate breaks, poor hydration, exercising in poorly ventilated environments, wearing heavy or non-breathable clothing, and lack of proper warm-up and cool-down routines. When the body temperature rises excessively, it places stress on the cardiovascular system and muscles, which may affect performance and overall health.

To maintain optimal body temperature during workouts, incorporating certain fitness essentials into your routine can make a significant difference. Here's what an expert recommends: