Expert warns against side effects of overheating during exercise; suggests 6 easy tips to stay cool

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Summer workouts can be rewarding, as sweating increases while you walk, run, or perform exercises. However, intense physical activity combined with rising temperatures can sometimes cause the body to overheat. That’s why having the right gym essentials, such as moisture-wicking workout wear, is important for a more comfortable and effective exercise experience.
If mid to high intensity workouts make you feel dizzy or fatigued, it may not always mean that your iron levels are low. In many cases, it could be a sign that your body is overheating. Opting for a breathable and suitable workout essential can help regulate body temperature.
Dr Indramani Upadhyay, MPT Orthopaedics and Head of Department – Physiotherapy at the Centre for Knee & Hip Care, tells Health Shots: “With growing awareness of fitness, more people are engaging in intense workouts at gyms. While exercise is essential for maintaining physical and mental health, it is also critical to prevent the body from overheating during exercise. Overheating can cause fatigue, dizziness, dehydration, muscle cramps, and, in severe cases, heat exhaustion or stroke. Understanding the causes and implementing appropriate preventive measures can help people exercise safely and effectively.”
What causes overheating in the gym?
Overheating during workouts typically occurs when the body generates more heat than it can dissipate. This can happen due to several factors such as high-intensity exercise without adequate breaks, poor hydration, exercising in poorly ventilated environments, wearing heavy or non-breathable clothing, and lack of proper warm-up and cool-down routines. When the body temperature rises excessively, it places stress on the cardiovascular system and muscles, which may affect performance and overall health.
To maintain optimal body temperature during workouts, incorporating certain fitness essentials into your routine can make a significant difference. Here's what an expert recommends:
1. Proper Hydration
Adequate hydration is a key factor in preventing overheating. Drinking water before, during, and after exercise helps to regulate body temperature and replenish fluids lost through sweating. Proper hydration also promotes muscle function, increases endurance, and lowers the risk of dizziness and cramping. While water can provide the best hydration, you can also use electrolytes during intense workouts:
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2. Breathable workout clothing
Wearing lightweight, moisture-wicking, and breathable clothing allows sweat to evaporate efficiently, which helps cool the body. Tight or heavy fabrics can trap heat and sweat, making the body feel hotter and increasing discomfort during exercise.
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3. Gradual warm-up
An expert suggests performing a proper warm-up routine to prepare the muscles and cardiovascular system for exercise. Starting workouts gradually allows the body to adjust to increased activity levels and prevents sudden increases in body temperature. Warm-ups improve flexibility and reduce the risk of injury. The warm-up exercises include light jogging, jumping jacks, skipping, and stretching.
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4. Scheduled rest breaks
Taking short breaks between workout sets allows the body to recover and cool down. Continuous high-intensity exercise without rest can lead to excessive heat buildup and fatigue. Strategic rest intervals help maintain performance while preventing overheating.
5. Proper Ventilation and Cooling
According to the expert, exercising in a well-ventilated gym with adequate airflow or cooling systems helps regulate temperature. Fresh air circulation and cooling fans help the body dissipate heat more effectively and stay comfortable during workouts.
6. Effective cool-down routine
Ending workouts with a cool-down phase that includes stretching and light movements helps gradually lower heart rate and body temperature. It also improves blood circulation, reduces muscle stiffness, and aids faster recovery after exercise, says the expert.
Frequently Asked Questions:
To avoid overheating at the gym, it is advisable to take fluids and wear lightweight gym wear to prevent discomfort.
Three days of strength training, three days of cardio, and three days of rest/recovery per week, or three exercises per session, three sets each, repeated three times (circuits), targeting major muscle groups with compound movements.
Poor sleep and inadequate nutrition can stymie muscle gain.
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