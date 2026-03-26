Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares the best supplement for exercise, sleep, heart health and more

Supplements are often seen as a quick way to support overall health, but with endless options lining pharmacy shelves and flooding social media, knowing what actually works can feel overwhelming. From boosting performance and improving sleep to supporting heart and gut health, there’s a different pill or powder for nearly every concern – making it difficult to separate evidence-based choices from trends if you don’t have the right guidance. That’s where expert insights can help cut through the noise. Try out Dr London's supplement recommendations for better health! (Unsplash)

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Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, has outlined some of the most effective supplements for key aspects of health, including exercise performance, sleep, bone strength, heart health, gut function, and more. In an Instagram video shared on March 25, the heart surgeon highlights, “Keep in mind, these are supplements not substitutions for exercise, well balanced diet, rest and recovery, and strong community.”