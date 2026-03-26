Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares the best supplement for exercise, sleep, heart health and more
With so many options to choose from, it is easy to get confused between different supplements. Dr London shares why you should opt for the ones he recommends.
Supplements are often seen as a quick way to support overall health, but with endless options lining pharmacy shelves and flooding social media, knowing what actually works can feel overwhelming. From boosting performance and improving sleep to supporting heart and gut health, there’s a different pill or powder for nearly every concern – making it difficult to separate evidence-based choices from trends if you don’t have the right guidance. That’s where expert insights can help cut through the noise.
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Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, has outlined some of the most effective supplements for key aspects of health, including exercise performance, sleep, bone strength, heart health, gut function, and more. In an Instagram video shared on March 25, the heart surgeon highlights, “Keep in mind, these are supplements not substitutions for exercise, well balanced diet, rest and recovery, and strong community.”
Exercise
According to Dr London, one of the most effective supplements for improving exercise performance is creatine. He explains that it not only enhances endurance and supports muscle growth, but is also backed by extensive research demonstrating its safety and benefits. He notes, “Best supplement for exercise (is) creatine. (It) increases endurance, builds muscle mass, and is very well studied.”
Sleep
Dr London recommends magnesium as one of the best and safest options for improving sleep. He highlights that it is well tolerated, highly effective, and associated with minimal side effects, making it a reliable choice for those struggling with sleep issues. He states, “Best supplement for sleep? Magnesium. (It is) well tolerated, very effective, (has) minimal side effects.”
Heart health
The heart surgeon suggests omega-3 supplements as the best option for cardiovascular health. According to Mayo Clinic, Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) are healthy fats that support heart health by lowering triglycerides, reducing inflammation, decreasing arrhythmias, and slowing plaque buildup in arteries. Dr London highlights, “Best supplement for heart health? That's a tough one. I'd have to go with omega-3s.”
Gut health
According to Dr London, the most effective “supplement” for gut health is not a pill at all, but fibres such as psyllium husk – an essential nutrient often lacking in modern diets. He emphasises that fibre plays a crucial role in improving glucose control, regulating cholesterol levels, and directly nourishing the gut microbiome. He explains, “Best supplement for gut health? Fibre. Not a sexy supplement, but improves glucose control, helps control cholesterol, and it directly supports healthy gut bacteria.”
Bone health
The heart surgeon recommends vitamin D and calcium as the best supplements for bone health. According to PubMed, vitamin D is essential for bone health, acting as the key that allows the body to absorb calcium from food, which builds and maintains strong, dense bones. Dr London states, “Best supplement for bone health? Vitamin D.”
Longevity
The heart surgeon emphasises that, unfortunately, there is no single supplement that can guarantee longevity. Instead, extending your lifespan requires consistent effort – prioritising whole, nutrient-dense foods, staying physically active, and allowing for proper rest and recovery. Dr London explains, “Best supplement for longevity? Man, I wish there was one, but you still got to do the work. Whole foods diet, consistent exercise, rest and recovery.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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