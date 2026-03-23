Psychiatrist shares '4 supplements that can naturally boost dopamine'

"L-tyrosine is especially important because it serves as a precursor to dopamine," Dr Amen noted, highlighting that people can help self-regulate their chemical balance through targeted choices.

In the Instagram video, titled '4 supplements that can naturally boost dopamine ', Dr Amen said, “Certain supplements may help support healthy dopamine levels. L-theanine, curcumin, and EPA omega-3 fatty acids may help support brain health and dopamine function.”

Dopamine, often dubbed the 'feel-good' hormone, is a monoamine neurotransmitter that acts as a chemical messenger between your nerve cells and the rest of your body. According to the Cleveland Clinic , it is the engine of our 'reward center', influencing everything from memory and movement to mood and attention.

In an era where ' brain fog ' and 'doomscrolling' are part of the daily lexicon, many are looking for ways to reclaim their motivation. In a video shared by Amen Clinics on March 21, US-based psychiatrist Dr Daniel G Amen identified four specific supplements that may help naturally enhance the body's dopamine levels. Also read | Hugs boost mood, ease loneliness and reduce stress: Mental health experts

The dopamine quartet Dr Amen’s recommendations focus on providing the brain with the raw materials it needs to manufacture and regulate this vital chemical:

⦿ L-Tyrosine: This amino acid is the fundamental building block of dopamine. Without adequate levels of tyrosine, the brain lacks the 'raw ingredients' to produce the neurotransmitter.

⦿ L-Theanine: Commonly found in green tea, this compound is praised for its neurological support, helping to promote a state of calm focus.

⦿ Curcumin: The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, offers significant benefits for brain health and may help support healthy dopamine function.

⦿ EPA Omega-3 Fatty Acids: These essential fats are crucial for maintaining the structural integrity of brain cells and ensuring smooth chemical signalling.

Why dopamine matters Dopamine is more than just a momentary spark of joy. From an evolutionary standpoint, it is designed to reward survival behaviours — like eating, drinking, and competing. However, in the modern world, this system is often hijacked by junk food and sugar, which trigger massive dopamine releases that can lead to addictive cycles.

While supplements can offer a boost, the medical community cautions that dopamine doesn't act in a vacuum. Per Cleveland Clinic, high or low levels are associated with complex conditions like Parkinson’s disease, Restless Legs Syndrome, and ADHD. As researchers continue to study whether chemical imbalances cause these diseases or are a symptom of them, experts like Dr. Amen suggest that supporting the brain’s natural chemistry through nutrition is a proactive step toward mental clarity.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.